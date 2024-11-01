Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Indiana Fever

Fever announce former WNBA player Stephanie White as new head coach

White wore No. 22 when she played for the Fever, Caitlin Clark's current number

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for November 1 Video

Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for November 1

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Indiana Fever have hired Stephanie White as their next head coach. 

White, 47, is replacing Christie Sides, who went 20-20 last season and led the team to its first playoff berth since 2016. 

As a player, White won a national championship with Purdue in 1999 and then was a part of the Fever’s inaugural team in 2000 as a rookie. She played for them from 2000-2004.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Stephanie White looks on

Connecticut Sun head coach Stephanie White watches from the sideline as they take on the Minnesota Lynx during Game 4 of the 2024 WNBA semifinals at Mohegan Sun Arena.  (David Butler II/Imagn Images)

White was a member of the Fever coaching staff from 2011-2016. She was an assistant coach during the team’s 2012 championship run. 

Going into the 2015 season, White was promoted to head coach, leading the Fever to a championship berth in her first year in 2015. 

"As we enter this new era of Fever basketball, I am thrilled to welcome Stephanie back to the franchise," said Kelly Krauskopf, the Fever's president of basketball operations. 

UNRIVALED BASKETBALL LEAGUE BRINGS IN ANOTHER CAITLIN CLARK FRIEND IN HOPES OF WNBA PHENOM JOINING

Stephanie White in action

Stephanie White of the Indiana Fever drives against the Washington Mystics during an WNBA game at Conseco Fieldhouse May 31, 2003, in Indianapolis. (Ron Hoskins/WNBAE via Getty Images)

"Stephanie is a part of the fabric of this franchise, both as a former player and as a member of our championship coaching staff, so I’m quite familiar with her elite basketball IQ and leadership style. I am confident there is no one who better understands our culture or is more equipped to lead our group of players to the next level."

After leaving the Fever in 2016, she was head coach of Vanderbilt through 2021. In 2023, White returned to the pro ranks as head coach for the Connecticut Sun, where she was 55-23 with the team. 

"I am incredibly proud and honored to return home to Indiana and lead the Fever during such a pivotal moment in this franchise’s history, as well as during such an important time throughout women’s athletics," White said in a statement. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Stephanie White looks on

Connecticut Sun head coach Stephanie White during the first half against the Minnesota Lynx of Game 1 of the 2024 WNBA semifinals at Target Center.  (Matt Krohn/Imagn Images)

"This franchise has (been) and always will be committed to winning, and I look forward to working every day to help deliver another WNBA title to the greatest basketball fans in the world."

White already has something in common with her star player, Caitlin Clark. White wore No. 22 in her days as a player with the Fever, Clark’s current number. 

The Fever were the first of seven teams to fill a head coaching vacancy in the WNBA

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.