Unrivaled Basketball League brings in another Caitlin Clark friend in hopes of WNBA phenom joining

With the WNBA season at a close, many are wondering what this year’s Rookie of the Year, Caitlin Clark, has planned for the offseason.

One groundbreaking women’s basketball league appears to be doing whatever it takes to bring her on board for its inaugural season.

Unrivaled Basketball League, founded by New York Liberty’s Breanna Stewart and Minnesota Lynx’s Napheesa Collier, has brought in yet another Clark friend on and off the court to its talent pool.

Lexie Hull, a Fever teammate of Clark’s, was announced as the 29th player in the talent pool for the 3-on-3 league that has the likes of Kelsey Plum, Chelsea Gray, Arike Ogunbowale, Kahleah Copper and many more stars already locked in for tip-off in January 2025.

Unrivaled is changing the landscape of women’s basketball with every player having equity and a vested interest in it.

The league became enticing for top talent in the WNBA not just because of Stewart and Collier, two bona fide All-Stars, being involved, but historic contracts that offer the highest average salary in women’s professional sports league history.

In fact, Unrivaled announced on Thursday that the talent pool expanded to 36 players instead of 30 due to the league exceeding its financial goals.

Other than Hull, an Iowa Hawkeyes teammate of Clark’s, Kate Martin, who now plays for the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces, also joined Unrivaled as the 28th player in the talent pool.

Unrivaled was supposed to be just 30 players, and many were hoping that Clark would be the final player. However, with the league expanded, WNBA fans are now hoping to see not just Clark, but Las Vegas Aces’ MVP A’ja Wilson also in the field come January.

In terms of Clark, Front Office Sports reported that the WNBA Rookie of the Year received a "Messi-like offer" to join the league, referring to soccer great Lionel Messi, who got a very generous contract to join Inter Miami FC in Major League Soccer.

The offer is reportedly more than $1 million plus revenue-sharing opportunities from the league. To put that into perspective with Clark’s WNBA salary for her rookie season, the Fever paid her $76,535 this year.

TNT Sports and Unrivaled also just reached a multi-year media rights agreement to exclusively present live game coverage on TNT and truTV, as well as having all games streamed on Max.

With primetime television slots, the promise of high salaries, friends already on board, and more roster spots, Unrivaled has the stage set to bring in one of basketball’s most recognizable talents.

The ball is in Clark’s court, no pun intended.

