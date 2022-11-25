Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Soccer
Published

Family of Stanford soccer star who died by suicide files wrongful death lawsuit against school

Katie Meyer died in February at age 22

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 25 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 25

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The family of Stanford soccer star Katie Meyer has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the school nine months after she took her own life.

Meyer's family argues that Meyer, who was 22 at the time of her death on Feb. 28, was feeling distressed about facing discipline from the school over an incident six months earlier.

The suit says Meyer spilled coffee on a football player at the school who had allegedly sexually assaulted one of Meyer's teammates. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Stanford Cardinal goalkeeper Katie Meyer during a game

Stanford Cardinal goalkeeper Katie Meyer during a game (John Todd/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

Meyer, according to the suit, received a formal written notice that charged her with a "violation of the fundamental standard" the day she died.

Gina and Steven Meyer are arguing their daughter had "an acute stress reaction that impulsively led her" to commit suicide. Meyer was being threatened with "removal from the university," and she would not receive her diploma on time.

Stanford goalkeeper Katie Meyer shakes hands with teammates before a game

Stanford goalkeeper Katie Meyer shakes hands with teammates before a game (Lyndsay Radnedge/Stanford Athletics via AP)

STANFORD GOALKEEPER'S SUICIDE HIGHLIGHTS NEED FOR PARENTS TO TALK WITH THEIR CHILDREN ABOUT MENTAL HEALTH

Her parents argue in the lawsuit that the notice came "after hours" while Meyer was "alone in her room without any support or resources."

"We’re just, we’re struggling right now," Gina Meyer said in March. "We are struggling to know what happened and why it happened. We’re just heartbroken, so heartbroken."

Goalie Katie Meyer (19) of the Stanford Cardinal hoists the trophy after defeating the North Carolina Tar Heels during the Division I women's soccer championship at Avaya Stadium Dec. 8, 2019, in San Jose, Calif.

Goalie Katie Meyer (19) of the Stanford Cardinal hoists the trophy after defeating the North Carolina Tar Heels during the Division I women's soccer championship at Avaya Stadium Dec. 8, 2019, in San Jose, Calif. (Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Meyer won the 2019 national title with the Cardinal after making two big saves on penalty kicks.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

2022 FIFA World Cup

Watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup

2022 FIFA World Cup Scores & Schedule

Watch 2022 FIFA World Cup Highlights

2022 FIFA World Cup Standings