Stanford Cardinal
Published

Stanford soccer star Katie Meyer, 22, died by suicide, coroner says

Meyer, 22, was found dead at residence hall earlier this week

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Stanford soccer star Katie Meyer died by suicide, officials said Thursday.

Meyer, 22, was found dead Tuesday at one of the university’s residence halls. The County of Santa Clara Medical Examiner-Coroner said in a statement there was no foul play in Meyer’s death.

"We are exceedingly saddened to hear about the death of Katie Meyer, a beloved, talented, and respected Stanford student, athlete, and Santa Clara County resident," the coroner’s office said. "The Medical Examiner-Coroner extends sincerest condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Katie Meyer."

Stanford goalkeeper Katie Meyer shakes hands with teammates before a game against Cal State Northridge on Aug. 26, 2021, in Stanford, California. Meyer, who memorably led the Cardinal to victory in the 2019 NCAA College Cup championship game, had died. She was 22.

Stanford announced Meyer’s death earlier in the week.

Katie Meyer’s parents, Gina and Steven Meyer, appeared on the "Today" show on Friday to talk about their daughter.

"The last couple days are like a parent’s worst nightmare, and you don’t wake up from it. So it’s just horrific," Gina Meyer said.

Steven Meyer said his daughter was facing some kind of repercussions from her defending a teammate and was facing a disciplinary trial. 

Stanford told "Today" it couldn’t comment about student disciplinary measures.

"We’re just, we’re struggling right now," Gina Meyer added. "We are struggling to know what happened, and why it happened. We’re just heartbroken, so heartbroken."

The school said that it has a counseling staff on site at her residence hall, and it has been working with the student-athletes as well.

"Katie was extraordinarily committed to everything and everyone in her world," Stanford Vice Provost for Student Affairs Susie Brubaker-Cole and Director of Athletics Bernard Muir said in a letter to the community. 

"Her friends describe her as a larger-than-life team player in all her pursuits, from choosing an academic discipline she said 'changed my perspective on the world and the very important challenges that we need to work together to overcome' to the passion she brought to the Cardinal women’s soccer program and to women’s sports in general.

Goalie Katie Meyer of the Stanford Cardinal celebrates with her teammates after defeating the North Carolina Tar Heels during the Division I Women's Soccer Championship at Avaya Stadium on Dec. 8, 2019, in San Jose, California. Stanford defeated North Carolina in a shootout.

KATIE MEYER'S SISTER LEADS TRIBUTES TO LATE STANFORD GOALKEEPER: 'THERE ARE NO WORDS'

"Fiercely competitive, Katie made two critical saves in a penalty shootout against North Carolina to help Stanford win its third NCAA women’s soccer championship in 2019. Katie was a bright shining light for so many on the field and in our community."

Meyer’s most memorable moment came in 2019, when she saved a penalty kick during the NCAA women’s soccer championship. After making the save, Meyer had a celebration for the ages that surfaced all over social media.

Katie Meyer of the Stanford Cardinal defends the goal against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the Division I Women's Soccer Championship at Avaya Stadium on Dec. 8, 2019, in San Jose, California. 

Stanford and North Carolina were tied 0-0 at the end of regulation and through both overtime periods. Meyer saved the first penalty attempt by the Tar Heels and made a second save when it was tied 4-4. Kiara Pickett scored on the very next kick to give Stanford the 5-4 victory over North Carolina and the program's third title.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Fox News’ Dan Canova contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.