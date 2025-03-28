Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Atlanta Falcons

Falcons' Kirk Cousins sparks trade rumors with trip to Cleveland

Cousins reportedly isn't making a decision about his no-trade clause until after the draft

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
close
Should the Falcons keep Kirk Cousins? | The Facility Video

Should the Falcons keep Kirk Cousins? | The Facility

The Atlanta Falcons' GM expects to keep Kirk Cousins on the team in 2025 despite him being benched for Michael Penix Jr. last season.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins’ offseason travels sparked speculation online about which NFL team the veteran could suit up for next season. 

Cousins, 36, was pictured Thursday posing with fans at several different establishments in Cleveland, including a Chipotle in the suburb of Westlake.

Kirk Cousins waves

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins walks off the field after a game against the Minnesota Vikings Dec. 8, 2024, in Minneapolis.  (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

The photos were posted on X, and Cousins didn’t attempt to hide his visit, even commenting about his Chipotle order was. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Salad with double chicken never fails me," he wrote. 

Cousins was also photographed at another restaurant in Avon, Ohio.  

The speculation linking Cousins to the Browns comes amid Cleveland’s uncertainty at the quarterback position. 

After Deshaun Watson ruptured his right Achilles tendon for the second time in three months, it remains unclear whether he will miss the entire 2025 season. He was initially injured during an October game against the Cincinnati Bengals, but he ruptured his Achilles a second time in January. 

Deshaun Watson and Kevin Stefanksi

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, right, talks with quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the second half against the Washington Commanders in Landover, Md., Oct. 6, 2024.  (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

FALCONS STICKING WITH KIRK COUSINS FOR NOW, PLAN TO PAY ROSTER BONUS: REPORT

Earlier this month, the Browns reworked Watson’s contract to clear cap space before the start of the new league year. According to The Associated Press, the restructuring cleared nearly $36 million in cap space. 

The photos of Cousins in Ohio followed Sports Illustrated's reporting that the veteran signal-caller will not waive his no-trade clause until after the draft to avoid being in a similar situation as last offseason. 

The Falcons signed Cousins to a four-year, $180 million deal, but the team made the shocking decision to draft Michael Penix Jr. with the eighth overall pick of the draft. Penix eventually took over the starting role. 

Kirk Cousins prepares

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins prepares for a game against the New York Giants at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.  (Brett Davis/Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Falcons finished the season 8-9, but missed the playoffs for the seventh consecutive season. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.