Falcons’ Julio Jones hits 20 mph during touchdown run

Julio Jones, the star Atlanta Falcons receiver, hit 20 mph during his dash to the end zone on Sunday, giving the Atlanta Falcons a wild 24-20 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night.

"I'm looking around and, OK, it's a footrace now," Jones said. "That was it. It really wasn't like I had to try hard or anything like that. I just had to stay on course."

Jones crossed over the goal line and kept right on going, disappearing down the tunnel. He finished with five catches for 106 yards and two touchdowns, also hauling in a 4-yard score that gave the Falcons their 11-point lead early in the third quarter.

