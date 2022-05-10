Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Atlanta Falcons
Published

Falcons' decision to choose Desmond Ridder over Malik Willis came down to 'signature moments': report

Ridder was taken in the third round before Malik Willis and Matt Corral

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 10 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 10

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Atlanta Falcons stunned the NFL world when they selected quarterback Desmond Ridder in the third round of the draft over Malik Willis and Matt Corral.

Ridder’s winning moments at Cincinnati appeared to be defining factor in the selection for the Falcons, ESPN reported Monday. Ridder led the Bearcats to the College Football Playoff – the first time a team outside the Power 5 Conferences made the sport’s premier event.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Desmond Ridder of the Cincinnati Bearcats speaks to reporters during the NFL Draft Combine at the Indiana Convention Center on March 2, 2022, in Indianapolis.

Desmond Ridder of the Cincinnati Bearcats speaks to reporters during the NFL Draft Combine at the Indiana Convention Center on March 2, 2022, in Indianapolis. (Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

"… Atlanta felt Malik Willis, despite immense talent, lacked the signature moments while at Liberty to sway such a decision, whereas Desmond Ridder – the team's pick at No. 74 – showcased a more complete body of work," the report said.

Ridder had 3,334 passing yards and 30 touchdown passes in his final season with the Bearcats. All were career highs in those categories.

DEREK STINGLEY JR AMPED TO GET STARTED WITH TEXANS, WHY HE MODELS HIS GAME AFTER PRO FOOTBALL HALL OF FAMER

Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Desmond Ridder throws during the CFP Semifinal Goodyear Cotton Bowl game against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Dec. 31, 2021, at AT&amp;T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Desmond Ridder throws during the CFP Semifinal Goodyear Cotton Bowl game against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Dec. 31, 2021, at AT&amp;T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Atlanta is in need of a starting quarterback after trading Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts in the offseason. The Falcons were reportedly close to acquiring Deshaun Watson before the Cleveland Browns swooped in at the last minute to trade for him. The turn of events triggered Ryan’s trade to Indy.

The Falcons signed Marcus Mariota in the offseason. He had been a backup to Derek Carr with the Las Vegas Raiders for the last few seasons. Mariota was a former No. 2 pick of the Tennessee Titans in 2015. He hasn’t started a game since the 2019 season.

Willis proved in college he can throw the ball and run with it if needed. He had 2,857 passing yards and 27 touchdown passes in his final year at Liberty. He also ran the ball for 878 yards on 197 carries and scored 13 touchdowns on the ground.

With the No. 86 pick, the Tennessee Titans selected Willis. The Titans acquired the pick from the Las Vegas Raiders.

Liberty Flames quarterback Malik Willis looks for an open receiver against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns on Nov. 20, 2021, at Williams Stadium in Lynchburg, Virginia.

Liberty Flames quarterback Malik Willis looks for an open receiver against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns on Nov. 20, 2021, at Williams Stadium in Lynchburg, Virginia. (Lee Coleman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Matt Corral was eventually selected by the Carolina Panthers.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.