Ex-WWE wrestler accused of attempting to buy child porn

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An ex-WWE wrestler was indicted by a Tennessee grand jury after allegedly attempting to purchase child pornography in 2024.

Michael Droese, who went by Duke "The Dumpster" Droese during his wrestling days from 1994-96, faces one count of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor.

District Attorney General Chris Stanford of the 31st Judicial District in Tennessee announced the indictment in a press release on Monday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"This charge became aggravated because Mr. Droese intended to purchase the child sexual assault material," Stanford said in the release. "Purchasing child sexual assault material is an aggravated crime because the money used to purchase the material is what continues to make child sexual assault material profitable for criminal enterprises that produce it and sell across the world."

The press release stated that Droese attempted to buy child pornography on the dark web using a Coinbase account on April 21, 2024. The company terminated the purchase, flagging it in the process.

HULK HOGAN, ERIC BISCHOFF TEAM UP TO LAUNCH REAL AMERICAN FREESTYLE, BRING COMPETITIVE WRESTLING TO MAINSTREAM

The FBI was tipped off to the attempted purchase by Droese, who then told Jason Walker of the Warren County Sheriff’s Department in March.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was brought in to assist the Sheriff’s Department, eventually bringing in Droese.

Droese turned himself in after the grand jury indicted him. He was booked at the Warren County Sheriff’s Department and released after posting $10,000 bond.

The release noted that Droese had been working with the 31st Judicial District Adult Recovery Court Program, which is also referred to as "Drug Court." He was a DUI coordinator there, while also working for the program in other capacities prior to his current role.

Stanford said that Droese did not work with any children during his time with the program, and he has since been terminated from his post.

However, a 2009 WWE article said that Droese had moved to Tennessee after his career and became an elementary school teacher for special education students. He would later be forced to leave his job after selling oxycodone to an undercover officer in 2013.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Droese is due in Warren County Circuit Court on May 28 for an arraignment hearing.

If convicted, he faces a possible sentence of two to four years in prison.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.