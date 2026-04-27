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WWE

Ex-WWE wrestler, 25, announces retirement from pro wrestling after departure

The former Duquesne football player wrote on social media that the decision 'isn't easy, but it's the right one for me'

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
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Pro wrestler Luca Crusifino revealed last week he was among those who departed WWE in the company’s most recent wave, and on Monday, he announced he was retiring from the sport.

The 25-year-old Pennsylvania native, whose real name is Roman Macek, wrote on social media that he was leaving professional wrestling for good.

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Luca Crusifino entering the wrestling ring at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Luca Crusifino enters the ring during WWE's Main Event at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, on Jan. 29, 2024. (Georgiana Dallas/WWE)

"After much reflection, I’ve decided it’s time to close this chapter of my life," he wrote on X. "Being a part of the WWE has been a dream ever since I was a child. Getting the chance to live out my dream in front of the world is something I’ll never take for granted. To the fans … thank you for every cheer, every boo, every moment of support. You made this journey unforgettable.

"I am forever grateful for the friendships that I made along the way. From talent, to coaches, to the creative team, to every single person I came in contact with at the performance center … thank you! Thank you for pushing me, believing in me, and sharing the ring with me. I’ve learned more than I can ever put into words and met some of the greatest people that will be friends for life."

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Channing Stacks Lorenzo, Tony D'Angelo and Luca Crusifino wrestling in WWE Performance Center

Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo, Tony D'Angelo and Luca Crusifino compete during NXT at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Fla., on July 15, 2025. (Matt Pendleton/WWE)

He wrote that the decision wasn’t an easy one.

"As of today, I’m officially stepping away and retiring from professional wrestling. It’s not an easy decision, but it’s the right one for me," he added. "This isn’t goodbye, just the end of one incredible chapter.

"Again, I cannot say this enough … Thank you! What an amazing last 4 years and don’t worry about me … I’ll figure it out."

And don’t worry, Crusifino made clear he wasn’t about to make an OnlyFans.

Crusifino was a college football player at Duquesne before he joined WWE. He entered with a lawyer gimmick and would later join The D’Angelo Family as their consigliere.

Channing Stacks Lorenzo, Tony D'Angelo, Luca Crusifino, and Adriana Rizzo posing at NXT Stand and Deliver event

The Family members Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo, Tony D'Angelo, Luca Crusifino, and Adriana Rizzo pose during NXT Stand and Deliver at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev., on April 19, 2025. (Andrea Kellaway/WWE)

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In 2025, he would attack his family members Tony D’Angelo and Channing Lorenzo and ended up leaving the family. He was reintroduced into WWE Evolve with a new raver gimmick. But it didn’t last as he departed the company last week.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

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