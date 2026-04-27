Ex-WWE wrestler, 25, announces retirement from pro wrestling after departure

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pro wrestler Luca Crusifino revealed last week he was among those who departed WWE in the company’s most recent wave, and on Monday, he announced he was retiring from the sport.

The 25-year-old Pennsylvania native, whose real name is Roman Macek, wrote on social media that he was leaving professional wrestling for good.

ZERO BS. JUST DAKICH. TAKE THE DON'T @ ME PODCAST ON THE ROAD. DOWNLOAD NOW!

"After much reflection, I’ve decided it’s time to close this chapter of my life," he wrote on X. "Being a part of the WWE has been a dream ever since I was a child. Getting the chance to live out my dream in front of the world is something I’ll never take for granted. To the fans … thank you for every cheer, every boo, every moment of support. You made this journey unforgettable.

"I am forever grateful for the friendships that I made along the way. From talent, to coaches, to the creative team, to every single person I came in contact with at the performance center … thank you! Thank you for pushing me, believing in me, and sharing the ring with me. I’ve learned more than I can ever put into words and met some of the greatest people that will be friends for life."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He wrote that the decision wasn’t an easy one.

"As of today, I’m officially stepping away and retiring from professional wrestling. It’s not an easy decision, but it’s the right one for me," he added. "This isn’t goodbye, just the end of one incredible chapter.

"Again, I cannot say this enough … Thank you! What an amazing last 4 years and don’t worry about me … I’ll figure it out."

And don’t worry, Crusifino made clear he wasn’t about to make an OnlyFans.

Crusifino was a college football player at Duquesne before he joined WWE. He entered with a lawyer gimmick and would later join The D’Angelo Family as their consigliere.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

In 2025, he would attack his family members Tony D’Angelo and Channing Lorenzo and ended up leaving the family. He was reintroduced into WWE Evolve with a new raver gimmick. But it didn’t last as he departed the company last week.