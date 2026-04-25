Wave of WWE superstars depart company after WrestleMania 42

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If the Super Bowl marks the end of the NFL season, WrestleMania is when WWE’s year is over.

There is no offseason in WWE, and when waves of departures hit the company, it hits harder than a Gunther knife-edge chop.

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Fightful and BodySlam both reported several superstars who left WWE on Friday ahead of "Friday Night SmackDown." Some wrestlers confirmed their departures on social media.

Those who left included: Alba Fyre, Aleister Black, Alex Shelley, Andre Chase, Apollo Crews, Bo Dallas, Chris Island, Chris Sabin, Dante Chen, Dexter Lumis, Erick Rowan, Joe Gacy, Kairi Sane, Luca Crusifino, Malik Blade, Nikki Cross, Santos Escobar, Sirena Linton, Trill London, Tyra Mae Steele, Tyriek Igwe, Tyson Dupont, Zelina Vegas and Zoey Stark.

The WWE roster is loaded as it is with several NXT stars getting called up this week.

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Sol Ruca made her presence felt on Raw on Monday when she challenged women’s champion Liv Morgan. The Fatal Influence faction of Jacy Jayne, Lainey Reid and Fallon Henley took aim at the women’s tag team division on SmackDown on Friday. Ricky Saints and Blake Monroe also had vignettes for their upcoming appearances.

Meanwhile, former NXT champion Oba Femi has been on main WWE programming for the last few weeks and beat Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 42.

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It’s not the end of the road for any of the recent departures. Several former WWE stars have made waves elsewhere. Some have even returned over the course of time.