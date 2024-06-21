Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

UFC

UFC star Conor McGregor reveals injury that postponed his return to the octagon

McGregor said he was injured after a 'lapse in concentration' during training

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 21 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 21

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Conor McGregor’s heavily anticipated UFC return was postponed because of a broken toe. 

UFC President Dana White confirmed last week that McGregor’s fight against Michael Chandler in UFC 303 later this month was off following speculation that the matchup was already in jeopardy after McGregor’s news conference in Dublin on June 3 was abruptly canceled the day of the event. 

Conor McGregor shakes hands with Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor, left, and Michael Chandler shake hands during the filming of "The Ultimate Fighter" at UFC APEX in Las Vegas on March 13, 2023. (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

McGregor shared an update on social media not long afterward, saying he was forced to pull out after sustaining an undisclosed injury. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

But on Friday, he revealed that a "lapse in concentration" during a training session led to him breaking his toe. 

"Man we were so f---ing super ready for this fight it is absolutely gut wrenching to take," he wrote in a lengthy caption on Instagram. "We had a lapse in concentration and engaged in a training session without wearing the full protective gear and I hit the toe off the elbow and broke the toe clean." 

Conor McGregor claps

Conor McGregor poses for photographs inside the ring at the O2 Arena in London on Aug. 12, 2023. (Nick Potts/PA Images via Getty Images)

CONOR MCGREGOR 'CONFIDENT’ IN UFC RETURN AFTER BEING SIDELINED BY INJURY: 'WE WILL GET THERE!'

"It needs a few weeks that’s it. I couldn’t justify to my team, or fans, that I make the walk hindered again. That walk has been seen. This next walk has got to be, and it will be, 100% Conor McGregor," he continued. 

"The fans deserve it and we are getting close. A slight lapse in concentration and a nuisance of an injury was picked up. That’s it. Take the lesson and move forward. I will get this back." 

Conor McGregor in UFC 264

Conor McGregor fights Dustin Poirier during UFC 264 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on July 10, 2021. (Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

McGregor last fought in 2021 when he lost to Dustin Poirier after breaking his leg during the fight. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.