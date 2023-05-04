Expand / Collapse search
Ex-UFC star Jorge Masvidal's home site of shooting, one in custody: reports

Police said person in custody is older relative of Masvidal

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 4

A person was shot at the Miami-Dade County home of former UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal on Thursday.

Miami-Dade police arrived at the residence shortly after 3 p.m. ET and took one person into custody – the victim was sent to a local hospital in stable condition.

Police said the former fighter himself was not a suspect, but they did say the person in custody is an older relative of the former fighter, WSVN-TV reported.

Jorge Masvidal

Jorge Masvidal in his welterweight fight during the UFC 287 event on April 8, 2023, at the Kaseya Center in Miami. (Alejandro Salazar/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Detectives said it was a domestic dispute that led to the shooting.

The person was shot twice in the upper part of the body, but the injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

The shooting is under investigation. None of those involved have been identified.

Jorge Masvidal weighing in

Jorge Masvidal poses on the scale during the UFC 287 official weigh-in at the Hilton Downtown Miami hotel on April 7, 2023, in Miami. (Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Masvidal retired last month after losing to Gilbert Burns at UFC 287 in Miami – it was his fourth consecutive loss to end his career.

Jorge Masvidal after fight

Jorge Masvidal reacts after his decision loss to Gilbert Burns of Brazil in a welterweight fight during the UFC 287 event at Kaseya Center on April 8, 2023, in Miami. (Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

The 38-year-old hung up the gloves with a 35-17 record after starting off 32-11.