Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

UFC
Published

Julianna Peña sidelined for fight against Amanda Nunes due to fractured rib, Dana White says

Irene Aldana will step in for Peña

By Chantz Martin | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 3 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 3

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

UFC champion Amanda Nunes will face challenger Irene Aldana at UFC 289 next month. 

Julianna Peña was originally scheduled to face Nunes, but she will be unable to compete due to a rib injury. UFC President Dana White confirmed that Peña would not participate in the bout.

The new 135-pound matchup in Vancouver is set to headline the pay-per-view event.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Julianna Peña battles Amanda Nunes

Julianna Peña battles Amanda Nunes in their Women Bantamweight bout during the UFC 277 event at American Airlines Center on July 30, 2022, in Dallas, Texas, United States.  (Alejandro Salazar/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"Unfortunately, [Peña] broke her ribs and she can not compete," White said in an Instagram post

"We have Irene Aldana coming in, who has won four of her last five and three of those were finishes. We could have another Mexican world champion."

MMA FIGHTER JOE SCHILLING ACTED IN SELF-DEFENSE IN 2021 BAR INCIDENT, COURT RULES

Aldana currently holds an 8-4 record in the UFC. She has won six of her past eight, with her most notable victory coming in 2019 via a first-round knockout of Ketlen Vieira.

Julianna Peña battles Amanda Nunes

Julianna Peña battles Amanda Nunes in their Women Bantamweight bout during the UFC 277 event at American Airlines Center on July 30, 2022, in Dallas, Texas, United States.  (Photo by Alejandro Salazar/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

On the losing end, Nunes suffered her most recent defeat to former champion Holly Holm in October 2020.

If Aldana is victorious, she would become the fourth active Mexican-born MMA champion. Flyweight Brandon Moreno, interim featherweight champ Yair Rodriguez, and flyweight Alexa Grasso make up the current group.

Aldana and Grasso are teammates at Lobo Gym.

Julianna Peña prepares to fight

Julianna Peña prepares to fight Amanda Nunes in their Women Bantamweight bout during the UFC 277 event at American Airlines Center on July 30, 2022, in Dallas, Texas, United States.  (Photo by Alejandro Salazar/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Nunes is widely considered the world's top-ranked pound-for-pound female fighter. However, Peña was able to pull off an upset victory in December 2021.

In July 2022, Nunes dominated Peña in their second bout.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lightweights Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush are also set to go head-to-head in during the UFC 289 card. The event was initially scheduled for the first weekend in May but was postponed after Oliveira suffered an injury.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.