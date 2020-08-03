Expand / Collapse search
Ex-NHL player Akim Aliu slams Eric Trump over anthem tweet

POTUS' son thanked players for standing during the anthem

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Former NHL player Akim Aliu slammed Eric Trump on Friday after the president’s son tweeted his praise for players who stood for the national anthem in one of the league’s exhibition games.

Trump tweeted his thanks to the NHL for players standing. He posted a clip of a game between the New York Rangers and New York Islanders. Aliu responded in a quote tweet.

“Yo, real talk @erictrump, you’re the last guy the NHL and the hockey world want support from. It’s not real patriotism if you’re using it to divide us,” he wrote.

Most NHL players stood for the national anthem as the season started. Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba was the lone player to kneel during the anthem.

He knelt before the opening game between the Edmonton Oilers and Chicago Blackhawks. Fellow Black players Malcolm Subban of the Blackhawks and Darnell Nurse of the Oilers each stood with a hand on one of his shoulders.

“Racism is everywhere, and we need to fight against it,” Dumba said. “We will fight against injustice and fight for what is right. I hope this inspires a new generation of hockey players and hockey fans because Black lives matter, Breonna Taylor’s life matters. Hockey is a great game, but it could be a whole lot greater, and it starts with all of us.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

