Ex-NFL star talks appetite for team in St Louis as Missouri gets ready for sports betting

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former NFL star Trent Green will be leading the charge as Missouri welcomes sports betting into the state on Dec. 1.

Green, a former quarterback with the St. Louis Rams who was on the team when the team won a Super Bowl during the 1999 season, partnered with Caesars Sportsbook to promote the launches of in-person sportsbooks at two casinos in the state and the mobile sports betting app.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He will be doing a road trip to visit Harrah’s Kansas City, Horseshoe St. Louis and Isle of Capri Booneville. Despite no NFL team in St. Louis, Green told Fox News Digital in an interview on Monday he hoped that one day the league will decide to try again.

"I certainly hope so. You know, when I was in St. Louis, I was there when the football Cardinals left. I remember as a kid that was hard and I remember when I was in the NFL and the Rams decided to move to St. Louis and I remember all my high school buddies, my parents and all their friends, everybody was fired up about it. They got their (personal seat licenses), they got their season tickets, they got their plans for tailgating," he said. "It was exciting to get it back.

"So, I know there’s a fan base there. I know that they’re willing to support sports. Obviously, the Blues and the Cardinals have had a lot of success there and I hope they get a team back. I don’t know if the NFL will give them a third try but I definitely think it’s a great city for sports and it would be nice to see them back in St. Louis."

For Green, the partnership with Caesars was a natural fit. He played high school football in Missouri and played for both the Rams and the Kansas City Chiefs during his career.

2025 NFL PLAYOFF PICTURE, BRACKET, SCHEDULE AFTER WEEK 12

"Sports betting is finally coming to the state of Missouri," he told Fox News Digital. "It’s a natural tie in with me. I grew up in St. Louis. I played for the Rams a couple of different times, played for the Chiefs for six years. So, I’ve been all over the state most of my life. And the fact that sports betting is finally here, it seemed like a natural fit for us."

He said he will start his journey by placing a bet on the Indiana Hoosiers – his collegiate alma mater.

Indiana is ranked No. 2 in the country behind Ohio State. The Hoosiers wrap the regular season on Friday on the road against Purdue.

Missouri sports fans will also get to partake in Caesars’ "Party Like a Caesar Super Bowl Promotion." Any new user who places a bet of $5 or more on the app in the state before Jan. 4 will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win an epic Super Bowl trip to Las Vegas.

The winner and a guest will receive two first-class, round-trip flights to Las Vegas, private car service from the airport, dinner for two at Peter Luger Steakhouse, a two-night stay at the VIP suite at Caesars Palace, two reserved seats at Caesars Sportsbook at Caesars Palace to watch Super Bowl LX and two gift bags.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

This year’s Super Bowl will take place at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.