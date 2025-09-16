Ex-NFL star Shawne Merriman touts 'game-changer' set to debut for Lights Out Xtreme Fighting

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former NFL star Shawne Merriman is no stranger to bringing innovation to Lights Out Xtreme Fighting in hopes of standing out from other organizations in the U.S.

On Saturday, Merriman is set to introduce a "game-changer" to the world of mixed martial arts and combat sports. He told Fox News Digital that fans who watch Lights Out Xtreme Fighting 27 on Lights Out Sports TV will see a different way advertisements are displayed.

"We’re doing our first commercial use of AI virtual sponsorship," Merriman said. "People watching at home on Lights Out Sports TV will see ads change every fight. This is something that we’ve been working on for a long time. We’ve been working behind the scenes for six months and now we’re bringing it to commercial use.

"Now, companies can sponsor fights on a per-minute basis. They’re buying time for less cost. And everybody will be able to get to see it for the first time. I’m really, really excited about that because this is gonna be a game-changer in combat sports and everybody gets a chance to see it for the first time live."

Merriman said Lights Out Xtreme Fighting partnered with PTF Lab to help incorporate the new idea on ads into the fights.

"There’s a lot of regional promotions that are struggling right now, and we’re one of the ones that are extremely successful because we figured out ways to bring incremental revenue without having to raise a bunch of capital," Merriman explained. "So, we’re very lean as a company.

"I got a great staff and then I’ve always thought outside of the box when it comes to growth – and this is it."

Lights Out Xtreme Fighting 27 will take place at Thunder Studios in Long Beach, California. The fight begins at 5 p.m. local time.

Tyrell Fortune will take on Demoreo Dennis in the main event with four other big bouts on the card.