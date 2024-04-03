Ex-NFL star Shawne Merriman talks upcoming Lights Out Xtreme Fighting card, promotion's increased exposure

Former NFL star Shawne Merriman parlayed a solid playing career with the San Diego Chargers and the Buffalo Bills into a growing mixed martial arts business with Lights Out Xtreme Fighting (LXF).

On Saturday, the MMA promotion will host Lights Out Xtreme Fighting 15 in Long Beach, California, with 18 fights on the card.

Danny Ramirez and Richie Palomino will headline the event with a featherweight bout.

"We never had this many fights," Merriman told Fox News Digital. "And it’s really due to everybody finding out about us in the country. We’re having a fight every six weeks, and we’re almost forced to have an extra six or seven fights just because of the notoriety and eyeballs we’re having now. This one’s big."

Merriman started the promotion in 2019, and it already has distribution deals with Fubo TV and Fubo Sports, where Lights Out Xtreme Fighting 15 can be seen.

The three-time Pro Bowler said the company will partner with three more platforms in the future to bring its promotion to an even bigger audience.

"That’s the reason why I got into this business. I mean, to give these guys an opportunity to be seen so they can have that opportunity to go to UFC or wherever they want to go and to now to be seen all over the world. This is why I got into the business.

"It took two years to get here, and we’re really just getting started."

In December, Lights Out Xtreme Fighting 12 was the most-watched event at the time, increasing viewership over 90% from LXF 11.

Thunder Studios in Long Beach will be the host of LXF 15.