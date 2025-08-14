Ivanka Trump re-enters DC ring for upcoming knockout UFC White House fight

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

First daughter Ivanka Trump is helping facilitate the highly anticipated White House UFC fight as the Trump administration prepares to roll out patriotic events celebrating the nation's 250th anniversary of independence in 2026.

"Ivanka is a longtime fan of UFC and is honored to help Dana White create an exciting event celebrating a sport beloved by so many Americans, as part of our country’s 250th celebration," a source close to Ivanka Trump told Fox News Digital this week.

The first daughter, who is a student of jiu-jitsu, will not take any official job or role for the event but is instead facilitating its planning, Fox News Digital has learned.

President Donald Trump first announced in July a UFC fight would be held at the White House, as the nation prepared to celebrate Independence Day.

DANA WHITE REITERATES THAT UFC WHITE HOUSE FIGHTS ARE 'ABSOLUTELY GOING TO HAPPEN'

"Every one of our national parks, battlefields and historic sites are going to have special events in honor of ‘America250,’ and I even think we’re going to have a UFC fight," Trump said in a speech at the Iowa State Fairgrounds on the eve of the Fourth of July .

"Does anybody watch UFC? The great Dana White?" he continued. "We’re going to have a UFC fight. We’re going to have a UFC fight — think of this — on the grounds of the White House. We have a lot of land there."

Trump ally and UFC CEO Dana White declared in August that the fight at the White House is "absolutely going to happen," previewing that it would be held in honor of the 250th anniversary of America's independence, July 4, 2026.

UFC'S DANA WHITE HINTS THAT RECENTLY RETIRED JON JONES, CONOR MCGREGOR COULD RETURN FOR WHITE HOUSE FIGHTS

"Think about that, the 250th birthday of the United States of America, the UFC will be on the White House South Lawn live on CBS," White told the Associated Press Wednesday.

"This is a one-of-one event," he added.

TRUMP SAYS UFC FIGHT WILL TAKE PLACE ON WHITE HOUSE GROUNDS

White promised "the baddest card of all time" during a recent podcast appearance, confirming that Jon Jones, who retired in June and celebrated a recent victory by dancing like Trump, had gone back into the drug-testing pool ahead of the 2026 fight.

"Everybody wants to fight on this card. Literally everybody," White told the "Full Send Podcast" in July.

TRUMP'S UFC 316 APPEARANCE DRAWS MASSIVE OVATION IN NEW JERSEY, FIGHTER CELEBRATES WITH HIM AFTER WIN

White first previewed Ivanka Trump's involvement with planning the White House UFC fight, telling CBS in August that the president wanted his daughter involved.

"When (Trump) called me and asked me to do it, he said, ‘I want Ivanka in the middle of this,’" White told CBS Mornings Tuesday. "So, Ivanka reached out to me, and her and I started talking about the possibilities, where it would be and, you know, I put together all the renderings."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ivanka Trump served as a senior advisor to President Trump during his first administration but has kept out of the political spotlight since then.

Fox News Digital's Ryan Morik and Jackson Thompson contributed to this report.