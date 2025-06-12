Ex-NFL star says Trump roasted him over pregame pitch

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former NFL Pro Bowl offensive lineman Taylor Lewan revealed on the latest episode of his podcast with Will Compton that President Donald Trump roasted him over his pitch attempt.

Lewan was widely mocked on social media after the opportunity to throw out the first pitch at Busch Stadium before a St. Louis Cardinals game last week went awry.

Lewan and Compton said they briefly ran into Trump at UFC 316 in Newark, New Jersey, over the weekend. Compton said he shook hands with the president while the commander in chief walked past him and eventually roasted him.

"I got, ‘Oh, Mr. President, remember the podcast?'" Lewan said on "Bussin’ with the Boys." "He goes, ‘Remember that throw?’ And kept going. D.J.T. looked at me, scoffed. He goes, ’You call yourself an American? I thought you were a big, strong man? Looks like you’re a little boy. Looks like you’re a little boy who can’t throw a ball.'

"And then he went like this. Figuratively, my chest right here, ‘You’re not good enough.’ And he walked away. Yeah, that’s what my life is now, boys. OK? So, while you guys lay your heads on your pillows at night. Remember, at least you’re not me, OK, because I’m in hell and there’s only one thing I can do – pick up a ball and start throwing."

Lewan said he knew disaster was around the corner before the ball left his hand.

He sailed the ball closer to the first base on-deck circle than home plate, and several people were within striking distance.

Luckily for Lewan, no one was injured, but a disgusted Lewan threw his hat to the field and punished himself with pushups. The pitch was immediately compared to 50 Cent, who threw out the first pitch before a New York Mets game years ago.

"This is the worst day of my athletic career and that includes the Chandler Jones game. I need redemption," Lewan posted on X, noting the time Jones sacked quarterback Ryan Tannehill five times.

"Not gonna dwell on comments about ‘keeping my chin up’ coming from someone without one. No excuses. We have to be better, and there will be redemption," he added later.

Lewan was a Pro Bowler from 2016 to 2018.

Fox News’ Ryan Morik contributed to this report.