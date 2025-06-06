Expand / Collapse search
Tennessee Titans

Ex-NFL star Taylor Lewan has 'worst day of my athletic life' with disastrous first pitch

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
Taylor Lewan should stick to the trenches.

The former NFL offensive lineman was invited to throw the ceremonial first pitch at Thursday's St. Louis Cardinals game, and it was a major disappointment.

Lewan, to his credit, threw the pitch from 60 feet and 6 inches away as he toed the rubber at Busch Stadium.

Taylor Lewan on field

Former offensive lineman Taylor Lewan of the Tennessee Titans signs autographs on the field before a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Nashville at Nissan Stadium Jan. 7, 2024. (Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

The former Tennessee Titan, a southpaw, wound up but sailed the ball closer to the first-base on-deck circle than home plate, and several people were within striking distance.

Luckily for Lewan, no one was injured, but a disgusted Lewan threw his hat to the field and punished himself with pushups.

"This is the worst day of my athletic career and that includes the Chandler Jones game. I need redemption," Lewan posted on X, noting the time Jones sacked Ryan Tannehill five times.

Taylor Lewan against the Bills

Taylor Lewan of the Tennessee Titans runs onto the field in a game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium Sept. 19, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Even Lewan's former teammates in Tennessee, where he spent all nine of his NFL seasons, posted a GIF of 50 Cent's infamous first pitch from 2013. The two are carbon copies.

But Lewan is primed for a better performance next time.

"Not gonna dwell on comments about ‘keeping my chin up’ coming from someone without one. No excuses. We have to be better, and there will be redemption," he said in another post.

taylor lewan pointing

Taylor Lewan of the Tennessee Titans points prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium Sept. 19, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)

Lewan was named to three consecutive Pro Bowls from 2016 to 2018.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.