Ex-NFL star Antonio Brown goes to food truck after being released from jail on bond, says 'God is great'

Brown was granted bond after being jailed on an attempted murder charge

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Former NFL star Antonio Brown was released from a Miami-Dade County jail after being granted bond on an attempted murder charge Thursday.

Brown, 37, was granted a $25,000 bond, placed under house arrest and ordered to wear an ankle monitor Wednesday. 

Brown hugged his lawyer, Mark Eiglarsh, after leaving the jail. He then stopped by a food truck stationed outside the jail exit and told reporters, "God is great."

Antonio Brown and his lawyer

Antonio Brown (left) and lawyer Mark Eiglarsh (right) stand outside a food truck after Brown was released from a Miami-Dade County jail Nov. 13, 2025. (Provided to Fox News)

Brown pleaded not guilty to the attempted murder charge in a May shooting. According to an arrest warrant, the former star wide receiver was accused of grabbing a handgun from a security officer and firing two shots at a man with whom he had fought earlier. 

Eiglarsh said during a bond hearing it was Brown’s own gun that was fired — a "concealed weapon" — adding the two shots he fired were not at the alleged victim, Zul-Qarnain Kwame Nantambu.

Antonio Brown vs the Dolphins

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) makes a catch and goes the distance for a score against the Miami Dolphins at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., Oct. 10, 2021. (Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Kwame Nantambu told investigators initially that he thought he was grazed by a bullet, but prosecutors told the judge presiding over the bond hearing they believe the alleged victim was actually hit. 

Prosecutors sought pretrial detention, contending Brown was a successful NFL player with ample resources to flee, but that request was denied. Brown made over $80 million in his NFL career, according to Spotrac.com.

Antonio Brown and Ben Roethliberger

Ben Roethlisberger (7) of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates with Antonio Brown (84) against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati Oct. 14, 2018. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Brown played in the NFL for 12 seasons and was selected to seven Pro Bowls while being named an All-Pro four times. He won a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020.

The former Pittsburgh Steelers star has 928 career catches for 12,291 yards and 83 touchdowns. 

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

