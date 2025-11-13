Ex-NFL star Antonio Brown goes to food truck after being released from jail on bond, says 'God is great'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former NFL star Antonio Brown was released from a Miami-Dade County jail after being granted bond on an attempted murder charge Thursday.

Brown, 37, was granted a $25,000 bond, placed under house arrest and ordered to wear an ankle monitor Wednesday.

Brown hugged his lawyer, Mark Eiglarsh, after leaving the jail. He then stopped by a food truck stationed outside the jail exit and told reporters, "God is great."

Brown pleaded not guilty to the attempted murder charge in a May shooting. According to an arrest warrant, the former star wide receiver was accused of grabbing a handgun from a security officer and firing two shots at a man with whom he had fought earlier.

Eiglarsh said during a bond hearing it was Brown’s own gun that was fired — a "concealed weapon" — adding the two shots he fired were not at the alleged victim, Zul-Qarnain Kwame Nantambu.

Kwame Nantambu told investigators initially that he thought he was grazed by a bullet, but prosecutors told the judge presiding over the bond hearing they believe the alleged victim was actually hit.

Prosecutors sought pretrial detention, contending Brown was a successful NFL player with ample resources to flee, but that request was denied. Brown made over $80 million in his NFL career, according to Spotrac.com.

Brown played in the NFL for 12 seasons and was selected to seven Pro Bowls while being named an All-Pro four times. He won a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020.

The former Pittsburgh Steelers star has 928 career catches for 12,291 yards and 83 touchdowns.

