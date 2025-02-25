Ex-NFL punter floats political office run, has message for Dems after arrest

Chris Kluwe, the former NFL punter who was carried out of a California city council meeting in protest of a "MAGA" plaque in front of a library, floated the possibility of running for office.

Kluwe’s protest stemmed from the plan to have a plaque outside a Huntington Beach library. The plaque has the acronym "MAGA" on it which read the words "Magical," "Alluring," "Galvanizing" and "Adventurous." It is also the acronym for President Donald Trump’s campaign message, "Make America Great Again."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The incident went viral last week, and he opened up about the idea to TMZ Sports.

"Personally, I do not want to run for public office because I do not want power. That's not something I desire," the former Minnesota Vikings player told the outlet. "I want everyone to be able to live their own life, free to live their life without other people harming them. Unfortunately, we're in a position where it looks like I might have to run for public office.

MATTHEW STAFFORD WANTS $50 MILLION TO PLAY IN 2025 AS RAMS TRADE LOOMS: REPORT

"I hate that because I want to sit at home and play video games. And if you are a good public servant, you serve the public. And it is an exhausting, demanding job. That means you care about everyone. You have to care about their issues and you have to find ways to help try and solve those issues."

Kluwe added he already had calls with Democratic Party "operatives" and added that something had to change within the party itself.

"But the thing that I firmly believe is that what our current Democratic Party is doing is not working. And it's time for the old guard to leave. It's time for new faces to take over," he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He added that he had no reservations about his "peaceful civil disobedience."

Fox News' Scott Thompson contributed to this report.