Matthew Stafford wants $50 million to play in 2025 as Rams trade looms: report

Matthew Stafford, the Los Angeles Rams quarterback who could be on the trade block this NFL offseason, reportedly wants to be paid more heading into his 17th season.

During "Good Morning Football" on Monday morning, NFL Network’s Peter Schrager reported that the Rams and Stafford have a "fine relationship."

However, he wants to be paid more – among the top quarterbacks in the league to be exact.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"This is nothing between them personally," Schrager said about Stafford and the Rams. "This is a money issue. Matthew Stafford wants to be paid what he thinks he’s worth. He wants to be paid more than $50 million."

The Rams did give Stafford permission to discuss a contract with other teams this offseason despite being under contract for another two seasons before he’s set for free agency.

According to Sports Illustrated, quarterback-needy teams like the New York Giants, Cleveland Browns, Las Vegas Raiders and Pittsburgh Steelers have contacted Stafford.

TOP 5 POTENTIAL TRADE FITS FOR RAMS QB MATTHEW STAFFORD

Schrager adds that teams are willing to pay Stafford more than the Rams are willing to offer him.

For the 2025 season, Stafford carries a $49.67 million cap hit, per Spotrac, and it goes up to $53.67 million in 2026.

The Giants are an intriguing team in terms of trading for Stafford because they own the No. 3 overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft. However, Schrager said the Giants would never get rid of that pick for Stafford, but perhaps a second-round pick could be involved.

As for the Steelers, they were a playoff team last season with Justin Fields and Russell Wilson playing under center for them. Maybe Pittsburgh is willing to pay big money for a quarterback with a Super Bowl pedigree to make a playoff run they haven’t had since 2016, when they lost in the AFC Championship.

The Browns have Deshaun Watson under contract, but after re-tearing his Achilles during rehab, their quarterback situation is in limbo heading into 2025. Finally, the Raiders, now under the leadership of legendary coach Pete Carroll, are a rebuilding squad that could use more senior leadership in the locker room, and Stafford certainly fits the bill.

But like Schrager said, the Rams and Stafford don’t have a spoiled relationship, and perhaps they can work something out.

If $50 million is the starting point for Stafford, only nine other quarterbacks in the NFL are due to make that in 2025 – Dallas Cowboys’ Dak Prescott is top of the list at $60 million per season.

The only quarterback making above $50 million on that list with a Super Bowl ring like Stafford is Philadelphia Eagles’ Jalen Hurts, who got his first Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl LIX.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

And while that’s all going on with Stafford, the Rams also made it clear that veteran wide receiver Cooper Kupp, long one of his quarterback’s most-trusted targets, is on the trade block. He isn’t expected to be at training camp with Los Angeles but rather a different team when a desirable trade package is presented.

The Rams have young star Puka Nacua, who developed strong chemistry with Stafford in just two seasons, on the roster. However, Demarcus Robinson, who was WR3, is an unrestricted free agent, as well as Tutu Atwell, the team’s second-round pick from 2021.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.