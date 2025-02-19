Ex-NFL punter arrested after 'MAGA' plaque protest during California city council meeting

Former NFL punter Chris Kluwe was arrested after protesting at a City Council meeting in Huntington Beach, California, on Tuesday.

The reason for Kluwe’s protest revolved around a sign proposed for Huntington Beach’s public library, which would have the words "Magical," "Alluring," "Galvanizing" and "Adventurous" next to each other. The words spell out MAGA.

"Through hope and change our nation has built back better to the golden era of Making America Great Again!" the signage reads.

Video captured Kluwe speaking at the City Council meeting, where he criticized the MAGA movement, which is normally associated with President Donald Trump’s campaign message, "Make America Great Again." He opined that it was "a Nazi movement."

All seven of the Huntington Beach City Council members are Republicans.

"I will now engage in the time-honored American tradition of peaceful civil disobedience," Kluwe said at the end of his speech to the City Council before walking up to the front where the council members were sitting.

Video posted by HB Protect on X showed police officers quickly arresting Kluwe, who was face down on the floor with a crowd cheering behind him for his actions. The City Council's feed cut out before Kluwe was seen rushing the council members.

He was then carried out by three police officers, two of whom holding one arm each and the other carrying the former punter’s legs.

Kluwe was charged with disrupting an assembly. He told the Orange County Register he was released around four hours after his arrest. He said his belief was that the plaque was more "propaganda" than celebrating the library, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

Kluwe, 43, played eight years in the NFL, all for the Minnesota Vikings, from 2005-12. He did have short stints with the then-Oakland Raiders and Seattle Seahawks.

Kluwe has been outspoken in the past, criticizing homophobia in the NFL while also supporting same-sex marriage and gay rights. He claims to have been fired from the Vikings for his views on same-sex marriage.

