NCAA

Ex-NFL player speaks out against college athlete revenue sharing with landmark Supreme Court ruling pending

'You’ll continue to see students who are no longer focused on school,' said Jack Brewer

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
Published
Joel Klatt reacts to Nico Iamaleava's NIL dispute with Tennessee | The Herd

Joel Klatt reacts to Nico Iamaleava's NIL dispute with Tennessee | The Herd

FOX Sports' Joel Klatt joins Colin Cowherd to share his reaction to Tennessee releasing QB Nico Iamaleava after his NIL dispute.

The age of athlete compensation in college sports could get a lot more complicated with a pending Supreme Court decision. 

A settlement in the case of House v. NCAA would allow all Division I schools to share revenue directly with student athletes if it receives final approval this month.

The current system of NIL compensation, in effect since summer 2021, has faced its share of scrutiny. But universities paying athletes directly would all but erase the "amateurism" that historically defined American college sports. 

Dick Vitale says college basketball is the 'wild west' with NIL and the transfer portal Video

Former NFL and college football player Jack Brewer is heavily opposed to the concept. 

"We need to get back to student-athletes," Brewer told Fox News Digital. 

"If a person wants the freedom to make as much money as they want and can leverage the sport to do that, they should absolutely be able to — and they can, in our professional leagues. But there's no place for an unlimited amount of money to be paid to people in college sports. They should be student-athletes, which is what they signed up to be."

jack brewer photo

Jack Brewer (Jack Brewer Foundation)

Brewer argued that revenue sharing would worsen a problem created by NIL since its 2021 legalization — declining graduation rates.

"You’ll continue to see students who are no longer focused on school because their incentive for going to college is no longer to get an education, but to make money," Brewer said. "It’s not right for universities to exploit this loophole, recruiting student-athletes who no longer have to focus on being students."

Supreme Court

The U.S. Supreme Court June 28, 2023, in Washington, D.C. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump was considering an executive order to regulate name, image and likeness in college sports after meeting with the legendary Alabama Crimson Tide coach, the Wall Street Journal reported last week

Jackson Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital. He previously worked for ESPN and Business Insider. Jackson has covered the Super Bowl and NBA Finals, and has interviewed iconic figures Usain Bolt, Rob Gronkowski, Jerry Rice, Troy Aikman, Mike Trout, David Ortiz and Roger Clemens.