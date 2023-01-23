Expand / Collapse search
Dallas Cowboys
Published

Ex-NFL coach blasts Cowboys' critical tweet of Dak Prescott after loss: 'It’s always someone else’s fault'

Herman Edwards took issue with the criticism levied at Prescott

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 23

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 23

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here.

Former NFL coach Herman Edwards was among those who were left scratching their heads after reading a tweet critical of Dak Prescott from the Dallas Cowboys’ Twitter account.

Prescott had two interceptions and a touchdown pass in the 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Herm Edwards runs off the field with his team before the college football game between the Eastern Michigan Eagles and the Arizona State Sun Devils on Sept. 17, 2022 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona.

Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Herm Edwards runs off the field with his team before the college football game between the Eastern Michigan Eagles and the Arizona State Sun Devils on Sept. 17, 2022 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. (Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"Dak Prescott gave away the ball twice in the narrow loss to the 49ers, in a matchup the Cowboys had a chance to win if they didn’t again generate self-inflicted wounds," the tweet read.

Edwards, who last coached for the Arizona State Sun Devils and spent time as the head coach of the New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs, appeared on ESPN’s "This Just In" on Monday and ripped the side-swiping tweet.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, #4, throws a pass during the NFL NFC Divisional Playoff game between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers on Jan. 22, 2023, at Levis Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, #4, throws a pass during the NFL NFC Divisional Playoff game between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers on Jan. 22, 2023, at Levis Stadium in Santa Clara, California. (Bob Kupbens/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"What I want to say, I can’t say on air because I’m a good Catholic man," Edwards said. "I won’t go there with it, but I will say this … it’s unfortunate. It really is when you think about somebody in the organization. You’re entitled to your opinion, but this thing is called team."

Prescott took responsibility for the performance, but Edwards did not like how the tweet pinpointed the quarterback as the problem.

"When you pick out a certain individual to say you want to lay the blame on him, personally to me, I don’t believe in that," Edwards said. "I just don’t, that’s not how I’m built. This is a little bit of the Dallas Cowboys’ problem. It’s always someone else’s fault.

"Let me place the blame on this one person ’cause it’s not about us as a football team.’ They played a game yesterday that I thought they played very good."

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, #4, walks off the field after an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, California, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, #4, walks off the field after an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, California, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)

Edwards was 54-74 as an NFL head coach and 26-20 as a college football coach.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.