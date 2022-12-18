Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NBA
Published

Ex-NBA great Amar'e Stoudemire breaks silence on arrest: 'I could never see myself assaulting any person'

Stoudemire was arrested on a misdemeanor battery charge

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 18 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 18

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Former NBA star Amar’e Stoudemire broke his silence hours after he was arrested for misdemeanor battery following an alleged incident with his daughter.

Stoudemire wrote in a message posted to Instagram that the investigation will find the allegations in the incident baseless. He asked for privacy in the issue.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

New York Knicks' player Amar’e Stoudemire stands with his new fiancee, Alexis Welch courtside before the Miami Heat met the Boston Celtics during Game 5 of their Eastern Conference Finals NBA basketball playoffs in Miami, Florida June 5, 2012.

New York Knicks' player Amar’e Stoudemire stands with his new fiancee, Alexis Welch courtside before the Miami Heat met the Boston Celtics during Game 5 of their Eastern Conference Finals NBA basketball playoffs in Miami, Florida June 5, 2012. (REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity)

"Over the last 24 hours, an incident at my family home led to (me) being charged with assaulting my daughter," the message read. "It is an allegation based on a report that does not square with the facts. I am of the Jewish faith, today Jewish people all over the world celebrate Hanukkah and hear the story of how we fought wickedness. I believe that ‘whatever is hateful to you, do not do to others."

"As the investigation unfolds, the facts will show the allegations to be groundless as my daughter’s medical condition was not the result of being assaulted by a father who is nearly 7 feet tall and weighs 250 pounds. I could never see myself assaulting any person, especially my children. I respect, protect, and love my family, particularly my children. As a father, I ask for your grace as we secure our space and privacy."

GRIZZLIES' JA MORANT EJECTED FROM GAME BEFORE HALFTIME AFTER TALKING WITH FANS IN BIZARRE SITUATION

Feb 6, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Brooklyn Nets assistant player development coach Amare Stoudemire before the game against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena.

Feb 6, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Brooklyn Nets assistant player development coach Amare Stoudemire before the game against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. (Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports)

Stoudemire, who starred for the Phoenix Suns and the New York Knicks, was charged with misdemeanor battery after an incident with his daughter, according to Miami-Dade County online records. South Florida sports journalist Andy Slater first reported Stoudemire’s arrest, which occurred hours after Stoudemire received his master’s degree from the University of Miami.

Slater, citing sources, reported Stoudemire told responding officers his daughter "received a whooping from him for being disrespectful and a liar." Police reportedly saw "blood stains" from the incident.

The 40-year-old Lake Wales native received his MBA just a few hours before the alleged incident took place.

Stoudemire was a six-time All-Star and five-time All-NBA First-Team member. He played eight seasons with the Suns and Steve Nash before the Knicks made the splashy signing to bring him to New York before the start of the 2010-2011 season.

Ex-NBA superstar Amar'e Stoudemire was arrested Sunday.

Ex-NBA superstar Amar'e Stoudemire was arrested Sunday. (Miami-Dade County Corrections and Rehabilitation)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He played for the Dallas Mavericks and Miami Heat and went overseas to wrap up his playing career. He served as an assistant coach for the Brooklyn Nets before he left the team.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.

2022 FIFA World Cup

Watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup

2022 FIFA World Cup Scores & Schedule

Watch 2022 FIFA World Cup Highlights

2022 FIFA World Cup Standings