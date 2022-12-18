Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Memphis Grizzlies
Published

Grizzlies' Ja Morant ejected from game before halftime after talking with fans in bizarre situation

Morant was also ejected earlier this month and fined $35,000

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 18 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 18

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant was a part of a strange interaction with fans sitting courtside on Saturday night watching their team take on the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Morant was ejected just before halftime after he picked up his second technical foul with his team down 20 points. The Thunder went on to win the game 115-109.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant talks to referee Phenizee Ransom after receiving a technical foul during the Thunder game, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Oklahoma City.

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant talks to referee Phenizee Ransom after receiving a technical foul during the Thunder game, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

The star point guard was talking to fans when he was ejected. The fans were left stunned and Morant gave them two thumbs up as he was tossed. The conversation between Morant and the Grizzlies fans continued as he hit the showers. Morant reportedly called his father, who carried a cellphone over to the fans Morant had been interacting with.

He confirmed he spoke to the fans on FaceTime and thanked them for their support.

"They came to support us. They came to watch us play. I don’t care about getting fined," he said. "You know, just watching basketball, looking at all these other people you can name that be All-Stars, certain stuff they get, I feel it’s not consistent on my end. I speak my peace and some of them get in they feelings."

CHRIS PAUL EARNS BACHELOR'S DEGREE 12 HOURS AFTER BEATING CLIPPERS, GIVES FELLOW GRADUATES $2,500 EACH

Fans react after Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant is ejected during the Thunder game at Paycom Center on Dec. 17, 2022, in Oklahoma City.

Fans react after Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant is ejected during the Thunder game at Paycom Center on Dec. 17, 2022, in Oklahoma City. (Alonzo Adams-USA Today Sports)

Morant didn’t reveal what he said to the fans but said he wasn’t speaking to an official before either technical foul.

"I got my first tech for saying I got hit in my f---ing face. And then I get another tech for talking with a fan for him (referee Ray Acosta) being in my conversation again. I feel like when these fans came here, went online to buy tickets, it didn’t say (Ray's) name to come watch."

Crew chief John Gobble said after the game Morant’s first technical was given "for use of profanity directed at an official" and the second was "for making a comment questioning the integrity of an official," according to ESPN.

The Grizzlies star was ejected from a game on Dec. 1 and was fined $35,000 for his comments about officiating. He was asked if he felt like he was being singled out.

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant talks to referee Phenizee Ransom after receiving a technical foul Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Oklahoma City.

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant talks to referee Phenizee Ransom after receiving a technical foul Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I don’t know. Probably so," he said. "Probably don’t like me."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.

2022 FIFA World Cup

Watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup

2022 FIFA World Cup Scores & Schedule

Watch 2022 FIFA World Cup Highlights

2022 FIFA World Cup Standings