Ex-NBA great Amar'e Stoudemire arrested on misdemeanor battery charge

Former NBA great Amar’e Stoudemire was arrested on Sunday in Florida just hours after he graduated from the University of Miami and received his master’s degree.

Stoudemire, who starred for the Phoenix Suns and the New York Knicks, was charged with misdemeanor battery after an incident with his daughter, according to Miami-Dade County online records. South Florida sports journalist Andy Slater first reported Stoudemire’s arrest.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Stoudemire’s bond was set at $1,500. He was given a stay-away order over the alleged incident and an arraignment hearing was set for Jan. 17.

Slater, citing sources, reported he told responding officers his daughter "received a whooping from him for being disrespectful and a liar." Police reportedly saw "blood stains" from the incident.

GRIZZLIES' JA MORANT EJECTED FROM GAME BEFORE HALFTIME AFTER TALKING WITH FANS IN BIZARRE SITUATION

The 40-year-old Lake Wales native received his MBA just a few hours before the alleged incident took place.

Stoudemire was a six-time All-Star and five-time All-NBA First-Team member. He played eight seasons with the Suns and Steve Nash before the Knicks made the splashy signing to bring him to New York before the start of the 2010-11 season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He played for the Dallas Mavericks and Miami Heat and went overseas to wrap up his playing career. He served as an assistant coach for the Brooklyn Nets before he left the team.