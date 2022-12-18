Expand / Collapse search
Ex-NBA great Amar'e Stoudemire arrested on misdemeanor battery charge

Amar'e Stoudemire was reportedly arrested hours after he received his master's degree from the University of Miami

Ryan Gaydos
Former NBA great Amar’e Stoudemire was arrested on Sunday in Florida just hours after he graduated from the University of Miami and received his master’s degree.

Stoudemire, who starred for the Phoenix Suns and the New York Knicks, was charged with misdemeanor battery after an incident with his daughter, according to Miami-Dade County online records. South Florida sports journalist Andy Slater first reported Stoudemire’s arrest.

New York Knicks forward Amar'e Stoudemire shoots between Heat defenders Chris Bosh and LeBron James during the Eastern Conference playoff in Miami, Florida, April 30, 2012.

Stoudemire’s bond was set at $1,500. He was given a stay-away order over the alleged incident and an arraignment hearing was set for Jan. 17.

Slater, citing sources, reported he told responding officers his daughter "received a whooping from him for being disrespectful and a liar." Police reportedly saw "blood stains" from the incident.

Suns forward Amar'e Stoudemire during the Western Conference finals in Phoenix, Arizona May 29, 2010.

The 40-year-old Lake Wales native received his MBA just a few hours before the alleged incident took place.

Stoudemire was a six-time All-Star and five-time All-NBA First-Team member. He played eight seasons with the Suns and Steve Nash before the Knicks made the splashy signing to bring him to New York before the start of the 2010-11 season.

Brooklyn Nets assistant player development coach Amar'e Stoudemire before the Nuggets game at Ball Arena in Denver on Feb. 6, 2022.

Ex-NBA superstar Amar'e Stoudemire was arrested Sunday.

He played for the Dallas Mavericks and Miami Heat and went overseas to wrap up his playing career. He served as an assistant coach for the Brooklyn Nets before he left the team.

