Ex-NBA coach Sam Mitchell doxxes co-host’s address on live broadcast over salary joke

Friday night’s broadcast of "NBA Gametime Live" quickly went off the rails after former NBA coach Sam Mitchell doxxed his co-host Chris Miles after a seemingly harmless salary joke.

The incident began during the pregame coverage of the Golden State Warriors game when Mitchell, 61, lamented basketball coaches, in this instance Stever Kerr, not being awarded medals in the Olympics.

"I guess it just tells you what internationally, how they value coaches – not at all. How do coaches not get a gold medal?"

"I’m surprised coaches get a paycheck for this show," Miles quickly responded. "I think maybe you should do this pro bono, my friend."

The one-time NBA Coach of the Year didn’t appear to appreciate the remark, and things went downhill from there.

"Last time I looked at my check, it was pretty close. So hey, I’m taking donations. Why don’t you come up off some of that money you got, since you over there bragging about it."

Miles attempted to laugh off the tense confrontation, but Mitchell was unrelenting.

"Oh I’m sorry, did you rent your beach house out down in Florida during the hurricane? Or how about your townhouse over in Buckhead? You wanna call me out, I mean come on. You screaming broke and hungry, let’s just see it. I know what you have and where you live, young fella, so you need to stop."

Visibly uncomfortable, Miles said there were "snitches" on the broadcast, but Mitchell disagreed, calling himself a "truth-teller."

"You’re the one who’s crying poor and destitute up here when – do I need to keep going off further, more and more, or do you want to stop right now?"

Miles shifted the focus back on to the game, but Mitchell kept going and even threatened to reveal his home address.

"That’s what I thought you should do. I done told you young fella, you’re gonna stop messing with me on national TV. I done told you about that. Hey, do I need to give out the address 'cause you’re not home right now."

As the broadcast later continued, Mitchell eventually did reveal the address to one of Miles’ properties. Miles went to cut to break, but Mitchell had one last remark.

"This game can’t tip off fast enough for you.

