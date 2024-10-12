Expand / Collapse search
NBA

Ex-NBA coach Sam Mitchell doxxes co-host’s address on live broadcast over salary joke

'You’re gonna stop messing with me on national TV,' Mitchell said

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
Friday night’s broadcast of "NBA Gametime Live" quickly went off the rails after former NBA coach Sam Mitchell doxxed his co-host Chris Miles after a seemingly harmless salary joke. 

The incident began during the pregame coverage of the Golden State Warriors game when Mitchell, 61, lamented basketball coaches, in this instance Stever Kerr, not being awarded medals in the Olympics. 

Sam Mitchell sideline

Head coach Sam Mitchell of the Toronto Raptors watches the game against the Seattle Sonics on November 12, 2004, at Key Arena in Seattle, Washington. The Sonics won 88-87.  (Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

"I guess it just tells you what internationally, how they value coaches – not at all. How do coaches not get a gold medal?"

"I’m surprised coaches get a paycheck for this show," Miles quickly responded. "I think maybe you should do this pro bono, my friend." 

The one-time NBA Coach of the Year didn’t appear to appreciate the remark, and things went downhill from there. 

"Last time I looked at my check, it was pretty close. So hey, I’m taking donations. Why don’t you come up off some of that money you got, since you over there bragging about it." 

Miles attempted to laugh off the tense confrontation, but Mitchell was unrelenting. 

"Oh I’m sorry, did you rent your beach house out down in Florida during the hurricane? Or how about your townhouse over in Buckhead? You wanna call me out, I mean come on. You screaming broke and hungry, let’s just see it. I know what you have and where you live, young fella, so you need to stop."

Chris Miles reports

Chris Miles reports on Game Three of the 2023 NBA Finals between the Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat on June 7, 2023, at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.  (Eric Espada/NBAE via Getty Images)

Visibly uncomfortable, Miles said there were "snitches" on the broadcast, but Mitchell disagreed, calling himself a "truth-teller." 

"You’re the one who’s crying poor and destitute up here when – do I need to keep going off further, more and more, or do you want to stop right now?" 

Miles shifted the focus back on to the game, but Mitchell kept going and even threatened to reveal his home address. 

"That’s what I thought you should do. I done told you young fella, you’re gonna stop messing with me on national TV. I done told you about that. Hey, do I need to give out the address 'cause you’re not home right now." 

Sam Mitchell talks to player

Roger Mason Jr., #31 of the Toronto Raptors, talks to Raptors head coach Sam Mitchell during the game against the Philadelphia 76ers at the John Labatt Centre on October 17, 2004, in London, Ontario, Canada. The 76ers won the game 108-103.   (Dave Sandford/Getty Images)

As the broadcast later continued, Mitchell eventually did reveal the address to one of Miles’ properties. Miles went to cut to break, but Mitchell had one last remark. 

"This game can’t tip off fast enough for you.

