Ex-MLB star reveals anthem-kneeling drama, vax issue sparked political interest, implores Americans to vote

Former MLB catcher Jonathan Lucroy implored his social media following to go out and vote on Election Day in multiple tweets in which he explained why it’s so important.

"Please go out and vote today," Lucroy said in one of many posts on X on Tuesday. "Personally, I am voting for family and patriotic values. I love my wife, my children, my God, and my family. I reject anything that is contrary to my children’s growth as productive, hardworking, and meritorious adults. I love America and what it stands for. Anything that tries to fundamentally change that I will reject harshly.

"Vote according to your beliefs as well, but take time to study both sides. Please, in the name of democracy, be educated before making any emotional decision.

"We should strive to live in Meritocracy. A place where hard work, sacrifice, and perseverance in face of failure should be rewarded."

While Lucroy didn’t say who he was voting for, he has reposted numerous tweets about Donald Trump and those who have endorsed him, including Elon Musk and Joe Rogan.

But to take his point about patriotism further, Lucroy revealed a story about when he was asked during his playing days in MLB to kneel for the national anthem.

He explained why he refused.

"I was once told by a team to kneel for the anthem," he began. "I told them no. Never ever would I do so. I told them I would retire before I ever did that. Kneeling wasn’t the answer to the problem, it’s pissed half the country off and created even more division.

"I would forever be ashamed if I disrespected a country and the Veterans that had fought, bled, and died for it that had provided me the opportunity that it had to play a childs (sic) game for a living.

"It was a huge honor and blessing to do so."

Lucroy also said, "This same team said that I had to get vaccinated to see my family," which was presumably during the shortened COVID-19 season. Lucroy was with the Boston Red Sox for just one game that season before being released.

"These two incidences propelled me to dive in with passion to learn about what we are currently facing, culturally. Please vote today," he said.

Lucroy played 12 MLB seasons with nine different teams, the most of which with the Milwaukee Brewers. The Brewers drafted Lucroy out of Louisiana-Lafayette in the third round in 2007.

Lucroy slashed .274/.335/.416 with 108 homers, 548 RBI and 1,134 hits over his career.

