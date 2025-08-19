Expand / Collapse search
MLB

Ex-MLB star hypes current wife when asked about Halle Berry remarks: 'She can cook'

Justice and Berry married in 1993 and were divorced by 1997

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Former MLB star David Justice attempted to move on from the reignited war of words between himself and his ex-wife Halle Berry on Friday night while on the red carpet for an event.

Justice and his current wife Rebecca Villalobos appeared at the Harold and Carole Pump Foundation 25th Anniversary Celebrity Dinner in Los Angeles. He was asked about the initial remarks he made about wanting Berry to be "motherly" when the two first got married.

David Justice and Halle Berry

David Justice of the Atlanta Braves and his then-wife, actress Halle Berry at their home in 1994 in Atlanta. (Ronald C. Modra/Getty Images)

"Here’s what I got to say – this is my wife for 25 years. Take a look at my wife. She can cook, she know how to clean, she know how to raise a great family," Justice told Access Hollywood when asked if he wanted to clear anything up. "We got three beautiful children and one beautiful grandbaby.

"So, I ain’t got nothing else to say about nobody else’s lady other than my lady.… Period."

Justice recalled his relationship with Berry in an interview on the "All the Smoke" podcast. The two married in 1993 and were officially divorced in 1997. The World Series champion remarked on what led to his split with the actress.

"Because I was young and I had only, honestly, been in one relationship before her, my knowledge and my understanding, my wisdom around relationships just wasn’t vast," he said.

"So, I’m looking at my mom and I’m a Midwest guy. So, in my mind, I’m thinking a wife at that time should cook, clean. Then I’m thinking, ‘OK, if we have kids, is this the woman I want to have kids with and build a family with?’"

David Justice and Halle Berry in Los Angeles

David Justice and Halle Berry during MTV's 7th Annual Rock 'n Jock Softball in Los Angeles.  (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc.)

In the mid to late 1990s, Berry had a contract with Revlon and had been in movies like "Boomerang," "Jungle Fever" and "The Last Boy Scout."

"At that time, as a young guy, she don’t cook, don’t clean, don’t really seem like motherly, and then we start having issues," Justice added. "I’ll say this, we never had any issues about any women, other men."

Berry responded subtly in a post on Instagram.

"Phew…! cooking, cleaning and mothering," she wrote in the caption of a photo with her current husband Van Hunt.

Justice earned his first All-Star nod in 1993, following their marriage. He was an All-Star again in 1994 before the players went on strike. He joined the Cleveland Indians in 1997 and was later traded to the Yankees in 2000.

Halle Berry walks red carpet wearing white lace dress

Halle Berry attends the closing ceremony red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 24, 2025, in Cannes, France. (Stephanie Cardinale/Getty Images)

He also said that he and Berry "probably could have made it" if they went to therapy.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

