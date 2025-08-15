Halle Berry's witty birthday post seemingly takes aim at ex-husband, former MLB star David Justice

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Actress Halle Berry appeared to address recent comments former Atlanta Braves and New York Yankees star David Justice made about their past relationship.

Justice and Berry married in 1993 and divorced more than four years later. Berry filed for divorce in April 1996, citing "irreconcilable differences." Justice filed his own divorce papers two weeks later. It was made official in June 1997.

During a recent appearance on the "All the Smoke" podcast, Justice suggested his marriage dissolved due to Berry's apparent lacking of cooking and cleaning. "She don’t cook, don’t clean, don’t really seem motherly," Justice told former NBA player Matt Barnes.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Shortly after Justice's comments surfaced, the Oscar winner shared a series of photos on social media. One of the photos showed Berry laughing and vacation alongside her current romantic partner, musician Van Hunt. Berry's caption seemed to be a response to Justice's remarks, "Phew…! cooking, cleaning and mothering," she wrote on Instagram.

During his sitdown on the podcast, Justice pointed out that Berry asked him to marry her after a few months of dating.

"There really wasn’t a lot of negative attention until I decided to leave her in 1996," the former Braves outfielder said. "… She asked me to marry her after knowing me for five months. I said, ‘OK’ because I couldn’t say no … but I don’t know if my heart was really into it."

"… My knowledge and wisdom around relationships wasn’t vast. So I’m looking at my mom, and I’m a midwest guy, so in my mind I’m thinking, a wife at that time should cook, clean — and then I’m thinking, ‘OK if we have kids, is this the woman I want to have kids with or a family with.

"And at that time, as a young guy, she don’t cook, don’t clean, don’t really seem like motherly and then we start having issues."

Berry and Justice's divorce was finalized in 1997. She went on to have two children, one with an ex-boyfriend. She shares her other child with her ex-husband Oliver Martinez.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Justice is married to businesswoman Rebecca Villalobos. The two have three children.

Fox News Digital reached out to Berry’s reps for comment.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.