Michigan Wolverines

Sherrone Moore appears red-eyed in booking photo after Michigan firing, arrest

Moore was arrested last week after he was fired by Michigan

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Ed Orgeron wishes the best for Sherrone Moore after firing, arrest Video

Ed Orgeron tells Fox News Digital that Sherrone Moore can bounce back from his firing and arrest and hopes he can get his mental health right.

Sherrone Moore’s booking photo was released about a week after the former Michigan Wolverines football coach was fired from his job and arrested on several charges.

Fox News Digital obtained the booking photo of Moore on Thursday. The picture showed a red-eyed Moore appearing downcast in the Washtenaw County Jail in Michigan.

Sherrone Moore was booked into the Washtenaw County Jail

Sherrone Moore's booking photo was obtained by Fox News Digital on Dec. 18, 2025. (Washtenaw County Jail)

The photo’s release came as new details emerged in the Moore scandal, including allegations that he "had a long history of domestic violence" against the staffer with whom he allegedly maintained an inappropriate, yearslong relationship.

Court documents obtained by Fox News Digital revealed allegations made by the staffer’s attorney, Heidi Sharp, on the day that Moore allegedly entered her home without permission, which later resulted in his arrest.

Moore appeared in a Washtenaw County court on Friday, where his bond was set at $25,000 and included several conditions, including no contact with the alleged victim in the case. A not guilty plea was entered for him.

Prosecutors detailed the alleged events that led up to Moore’s arrest, including that Moore had engaged in an "intimate relationship" with the Michigan staffer for "a number of years" and that the woman had broken up with him two days before his arrest.

Sherrone Moore via zoom

Former Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore appears via video in court in Ann Arbor, Michigan, on Dec. 12, 2025. (Ryan Sun/AP Photo)

Prosecutors accused Moore of contacting the staffer via phone calls and texts after the breakup, prompting the victim to contact the University of Michigan and cooperate in its investigation. Moore was subsequently fired from his position as head football coach, which prosecutors said prompted him to show up at the woman’s home. 

Moore then allegedly "barged" his way into the residence, grabbed a butter knife and a pair of scissors and then began threatening his own life. According to prosecutors, Moore allegedly told the staffer, "My blood is on your hands" and "You ruined my life."

Fox News Digital reached out to Moore's attorney for comment.

Moore faces a felony charge of home invasion in the third degree and two misdemeanor charges of stalking and breaking and entering without the owner’s permission. He was released on bond and is due back in court on Jan. 22.

Sherrone Moore on the sidelines

Sherrone Moore, then-of the Michigan Wolverines, looks on during the second half against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium on November 22, 2025 in College Park, Maryland. (Chris Bernacchi/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

Moore took over as head coach for Jim Harbaugh when he left to take the Los Angeles Chargers’ job.

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

