Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles star CJ Gardner-Johnson delivers crude message to Taylor Swift fans at Super Bowl parade

Gardner-Johnson took aim at Swift after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 14 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 14

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Philadelphia Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson might have had the final say in a back-and-forth with Taylor Swift fans. 

Arriving in Philadelphia for the Eagles’ Super Bowl parade on Friday, the NFL player went on Instagram Live to show off his custom hoodie.

CJ Gardner-Johnson celebrates

Philadelphia Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson celebrates after winning Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on Sunday. (Geoff Burke-Imagn Images)

The shirt, directed at loyal fans of the global pop star, read, "Swifties can LIX my b---s." 

The dig at fans comes after Gardner-Johnson took aim at Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and his relationship with Swift after the Eagles routed the Chiefs 40-22 in Super Bowl LIX on Sunday. 

Gardner-Johnson took to Instagram and posted a photo of himself and Kelce on the field with a caption that read, "Should’ve stayed w that thick s***."

The Instagram Story seemingly referenced Kelce’s ex, Kayla Nicole, in comparison to Swift. 

C.J. Gardner-Johnson

Philadelphia Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson went on Instagram Live on Friday before the Super Bowl parade to show off his hoodie aimed at Taylor Swift fans. (ceedy.duce via Instagram)

NFL FANS INTERVENE AFTER RESTAURANT OWNED BY EAGLES' CJ GARDNER-JOHNSON'S MOM HIT BY UNWARRANTED BAD REVIEWS

Swifties reacted by flooding Google and Yelp with poor reviews for a restaurant owned by Gardner-Johnson’s mom. 

"I have friends who were sending me the screenshots," Delatron Johnson told TMZ Sports. "They were going, ‘Oh my god, look at this!’ And the first thing everyone said was, ‘the Swifties have attacked.'"

Johnson said the restaurant that fans were spamming was her old restaurant, which is now closed. 

C.J. Gardner-Johnson plays in the Super Bowl

Philadelphia Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce face off during Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The unfavorable reviews were later removed, and Yelp placed an "unusual activity alert" on the restaurant's page which "temporarily disabled the posting of content."

Some NFL fans tried to counter the negative reviews by posting good reviews of Johnson’s establishment. 

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos and Chantz Martin contributed to this report. 

