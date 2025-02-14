Eagles star CJ Gardner-Johnson delivers crude message to Taylor Swift fans at Super Bowl parade

Philadelphia Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson might have had the final say in a back-and-forth with Taylor Swift fans.

Arriving in Philadelphia for the Eagles’ Super Bowl parade on Friday, the NFL player went on Instagram Live to show off his custom hoodie.

The shirt, directed at loyal fans of the global pop star, read, "Swifties can LIX my b---s."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The dig at fans comes after Gardner-Johnson took aim at Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and his relationship with Swift after the Eagles routed the Chiefs 40-22 in Super Bowl LIX on Sunday.

Gardner-Johnson took to Instagram and posted a photo of himself and Kelce on the field with a caption that read, "Should’ve stayed w that thick s***."

The Instagram Story seemingly referenced Kelce’s ex, Kayla Nicole, in comparison to Swift.

NFL FANS INTERVENE AFTER RESTAURANT OWNED BY EAGLES' CJ GARDNER-JOHNSON'S MOM HIT BY UNWARRANTED BAD REVIEWS

Swifties reacted by flooding Google and Yelp with poor reviews for a restaurant owned by Gardner-Johnson’s mom.

"I have friends who were sending me the screenshots," Delatron Johnson told TMZ Sports . "They were going, ‘Oh my god, look at this!’ And the first thing everyone said was, ‘the Swifties have attacked.'"

Johnson said the restaurant that fans were spamming was her old restaurant, which is now closed.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The unfavorable reviews were later removed, and Yelp placed an "unusual activity alert" on the restaurant's page which "temporarily disabled the posting of content."

Some NFL fans tried to counter the negative reviews by posting good reviews of Johnson’s establishment.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos and Chantz Martin contributed to this report.