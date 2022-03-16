Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Duke Blue Devils
Published

Ex-Duke player hints at Coach K pulling a Tom Brady

Krzyzewski has a career record of 1,123-306 at Duke and was 73-59 at Army before he took the head coaching job with the Blue Devils

By Anthony Farris | OutKick
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 16 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 16

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski has already announced that he’s stepping away from the game whenever the Blue Devils’ season comes to an end. But one ex-Dukie thinks that Coach K won’t be retired for long, should the Blue Devils’ season end prematurely.

Carlos Boozer, who won a national title with Krzyzewski in 2001, wouldn’t be surprised to see his former coach pull a Tom Brady and renege on his retirement plans.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"If they have to lose on Friday (when they open NCAA Tournament play), I can definitely see coach saying, ‘You know what, guys? I need 12 more months. I need one more year,’" Boozer told The Maggie and Perloff Show Tuesday afternoon.

The suggestion that Coach K would pivot from his retirement plans so quickly really isn’t that hard to believe. Krzyzewski craves the spotlight. Could he make it a full season without cameras regularly perched in front of his jet black hair?

I mean, this is the same guy who’s spent the last nine months parading around media rooms and college arenas, insisting the season isn’t about him, yet never turning down the chance to hear others sing loving tributes to him, even as he and his team still had conference and NCAA Tournament games to play.

Surrounded by former players, Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski applauds while being recognized prior to the team's NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina in Durham, N.C., Saturday, March 5, 2022. The matchup is Krzyzewski's final game at Cameron Indoor Stadium. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Surrounded by former players, Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski applauds while being recognized prior to the team's NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina in Durham, N.C., Saturday, March 5, 2022. The matchup is Krzyzewski's final game at Cameron Indoor Stadium. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) ((AP Photo/Gerry Broome))

Former North Carolina great Tyler Hansbrough summed up Coach K’s supposed retirement tour nicely: "This season, they have a guy that goes to his funeral while he’s still alive so people can tell him how good he is."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The longer he thought about it, the more convinced Boozer seemed to be that Coach K won’t stay away from life on the court for long.

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski directs the team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina in Durham, N.C., Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski directs the team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina in Durham, N.C., Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) ((AP Photo/Gerry Broome))

"Think about it. Tom Brady goes home to Gisele and the kids for two months," said Boozer. "‘Nah, I can’t do it yet,’ and (then) comes back on the field."

Coach K? More like Coach Stay.