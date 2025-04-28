Ex-Browns star Bernie Kosar rips Shedeur Sanders prankster: 'Beyond sadly disgusting'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cleveland Browns legend Bernie Kosar ripped Shedeur Sanders’ prank caller as details of the incident were revealed on Sunday.

Jax Ulbrich, the son of Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, was revealed to be the culprit behind the call made to Sanders as the quarterback fell from being a projected first-round draft pick to an eventual fifth-round selection. The Browns picked Sanders 144th overall.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Kosar reacted to the revelation in a post on X.

"Wow beyond sadly disgusting," Kosar wrote. "Amazing Young Man Handling Himself so Awesome LIKE Shedeur Sanders Handling Himself. Go Browns."

Jax Ulbrich released an apology on his Instagram account.

"On Friday night, I made a tremendous mistake," the post read. "Shedeur, what I did was completely inexcusable, embarrassing, and shameful. I’m so sorry I took away from your moment, it was childish and selfish.

"I could never imagine getting ready to celebrate one of the greatest moments of your life and I made a terrible mistake and messed up with that moment. Thank you for accepting my call earlier today, I hope you can find it in your heart to forgive me."

The NFL confirmed to Fox News Digital earlier on Sunday that the league had launched a probe into the call.

SHEDEUR SANDERS ENTERS CROWDED QUARTERBACK ROOM AS HE STARTS BROWNS CAREER

The Falcons said that Jax Ulbrich had written the phone number down off of an iPad that had been left out in the open at his parents' house.

"Earlier in the week, Jax Ulbrich, the 21-year-old son of defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, unintentionally came across the draft contact phone number for Shedeur Sanders off an open iPad while visiting his parents' home and wrote the number down to later conduct a prank call. Jeff Ulbrich was unaware of the data exposure or any facets of the prank and was made aware of the above only after the fact," the team said.

"The Atlanta Falcons do not condone this behavior and send our sincere apologies to Shedeur Sanders and his family, who we have been in contact with to apologize to, as well as facilitate an apology directly from Jax to the Sanders family.

"We have also been in contact with the NFL and will continue to cooperate fully with any inquiries we may receive from the NFL league office. We are thoroughly reviewing all protocols, and updating if necessary, to help prevent an incident like this from happening again."

Sanders was subjected to at least two prank calls during the draft.

The Browns eventually selected Sanders with the No. 144 overall pick of the draft.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It didn’t really have an impact on me, because it was just like, I mean, OK, like I don’t feed into negativity, or I don’t feed into that stuff." Sanders told Cleveland media about the prank call, via ESPN. "You’ve seen on Deion [Sanders] Jr’s YouTube video. My reaction to it, I don’t – it is what it is. I think, of course, it’s childish. Of course, I feel like it was a childish act, but everybody does childish things here and there."