Ex-Broncos coach talks surprising dismissal, thinks Sean Payton 'was in one of those moods'

The Denver Broncos shook up their coaching staff this week following a heartbreaking 10-7 loss to the New England Patriots.

Offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi, wide receivers coach Keary Colbert and cornerbacks coach Addison Lynch were dismissed on Tuesday even as the team finished 10th in yards gained, 14th in points scored, and the team won the AFC West with a 14-3 record.

Lombardi, whose grandfather was the great Vince Lombardi, had been the Broncos’ offensive coordinator since 2023. He opened up about his dismissal on Wednesday.

"Sean decided to move on, and I guess that's all there is to say," he told the Denver Gazette. "I don’t think it’s ever a surprise (in the NFL). Not really. … I think you could tell he (Payton) was in one of those moods where he felt like some changes needed to be made and I guess he decided one of those was me.

"So I’ve been around him long enough to kind of read the tea leaves, I guess."

Lombardi denied the assertion that he was used as a scapegoat. He told the outlet he just believed Payton was looking to go in a "different direction."

It’s unclear who the Broncos will target to fill the offensive coordinator spot.

Davis Webb, a former NFL quarterback, has been highly sought after in this year’s coaching carousel. He currently serves as the Broncos’ quarterbacks coach.