Denver Broncos

Ex-Broncos coach talks surprising dismissal, thinks Sean Payton 'was in one of those moods'

Joe Lombardi was among the coaches let go after the AFC Championship loss

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Drew Brees on Super Bowl LX, Broncos 4th down call, Maye vs. Darnold | FULL INTERVIEW | The Herd Video

Drew Brees on Super Bowl LX, Broncos 4th down call, Maye vs. Darnold | FULL INTERVIEW | The Herd

Drew Brees joins Colin Cowherd to discuss the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks making it to Super Bowl LX, Sean Payton’s 4th down gamble in the 1st half, and the matchup between Sam Darnold and Drake Maye.

The Denver Broncos shook up their coaching staff this week following a heartbreaking 10-7 loss to the New England Patriots.

Offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi, wide receivers coach Keary Colbert and cornerbacks coach Addison Lynch were dismissed on Tuesday even as the team finished 10th in yards gained, 14th in points scored, and the team won the AFC West with a 14-3 record.

Joe Lombardi at rookie camp

Denver Broncos offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi, center, confers with Denver Broncos quarterbacks Ian Book (5) and Blake Stenstrom (4) as they take part in drills during the NFL football team's rookie minicamp, May 10, 2025, in Centennial, Colorado. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

Lombardi, whose grandfather was the great Vince Lombardi, had been the Broncos’ offensive coordinator since 2023. He opened up about his dismissal on Wednesday.

"Sean decided to move on, and I guess that's all there is to say," he told the Denver Gazette. "I don’t think it’s ever a surprise (in the NFL). Not really. … I think you could tell he (Payton) was in one of those moods where he felt like some changes needed to be made and I guess he decided one of those was me.

"So I’ve been around him long enough to kind of read the tea leaves, I guess."

Bo Nix and Jarrett Stidham in tunnel

Jarrett Stidham and Bo Nix of the Denver Broncos take the field prior to a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Empower Field At Mile High on Dec. 21, 2025 in Denver, Colorado. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Lombardi denied the assertion that he was used as a scapegoat. He told the outlet he just believed Payton was looking to go in a "different direction."

It’s unclear who the Broncos will target to fill the offensive coordinator spot.

Sean Payton speaks

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton speaks during a news conference following the AFC Championship Game between the Denver Broncos and the New England Patriots in Denver, Colorado, on Jan. 25, 2026. (Garrett W. Ellwood/AP Photo)

Davis Webb, a former NFL quarterback, has been highly sought after in this year’s coaching carousel. He currently serves as the Broncos’ quarterbacks coach.

