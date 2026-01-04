Broncos earn top seed in AFC in Bo Nix's second season, finishing with 14-3 record

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Denver Broncos have had quite the turnaround.

After winning Super Bowl 50 with Peyton Manning, the Broncos did not make the playoffs for eight straight years — a rookie named Bo Nix ended that streak last year.

In Year Two of the Nix and Sean Payton era, the AFC playoff picture runs through Mile High.

The Broncos earned the top seed in the AFC on Sunday with a 19-3 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, finishing the regular season with a 14-3 record.

The Broncos were surely helped by the fact that Trey Lance got the Week 18 start, as the Chargers could only have been the No. 6 or 7 seed. So they opted to rest Justin Herbert and give the rock to Lance, the third pick of the 2021 NFL Draft who has never found his footing.

The Broncos kicked a field goal on their first drive and immediately followed it up with a pick-six to go up 10-0 early, and they never looked back. Both teams had trouble moving the football, as there were 13 total punts. But the Broncos’ stout defense did exactly what it has done all season long: stop everything in its path.

The New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars also entered the day mathematically alive for the AFC’s top seed, but Denver was the only team that controlled its own destiny. The Patriots needed a win and a Broncos loss, while the Jaguars needed both New England and Denver to lose.

This is the first time the Broncos have gotten the top seed since 2015, the same season they won the Super Bowl. Last year, they lost in the wild-card round to the Buffalo Bills, whom they could very well host in the divisional round two weeks from now.

