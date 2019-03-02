Baltimore Ravens ex-running back Alex Collins arrested after car crash on gun, drug charges, telling police he had more at home

Former Baltimore Ravens running back Alex Collins was arrested Friday on gun and drug charges following a car crash, reportedly telling police he had more weapons and narcotics at home.

Baltimore County Police responded to a 911 call just before 7 a.m. from someone who reported seeing a black Corvette crash into a tree in the 10000 block of Dolfield Road.

Officers found 24-year-old Alex Collins asleep behind the wheel.

JOHNNY MANZIEL CUT FROM CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE AFTER VIOLATING CONTRACT

According to a press release, Collins told officers that he was leaving the Towson area with a friend when he lost control of the car because of snow on the roadway. He allegedly said he slid off the pavement and crashed into a tree around 4:30.

Collins said he fell asleep while waiting for the tow truck to come. The passenger, who has been identified as 28-year-old Tykheem Jaquon Deundrea Dunaway, decided to walk home.

During the investigation, officers reported smelling marijuana in the vehicle. A search turned up a glass jar on the passenger side containing five ounces of what appeared to be pot. Police said a handgun was recovered from the driver-side floorboard.

VETERAN NFL WIDE RECEIVER DEMARYIUS THOMAS ARRESTED ON VEHICULAR ASSAULT CHARGE

Police said Collins volunteered that he had additional firearms and drugs at his home. Officers obtained a search warrant and discovered two additional rifles, ammunition and a small quantity of marijuana there, they reported.

Collins and Dunaway gave conflicting stories over who owned the drugs; both men were arrested and charged with controlled dangerous substance possession with intent to distribute, and possession of marijuana in excess of 10 grams.

Collins was also charged with having a handgun in a vehicle. He was released early Saturday on a $7,500 bond.

Dunaway was released after posting a $5,000 bond.

The Ravens announced on Twitter immediately following reports of Collins' arrest that they'd waived his contract.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Collins just finished his second season with the Ravens, with 516 total yards and eight touchdowns.