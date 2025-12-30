Every NFL playoff scenario for Week 18: Division titles, No 1 seeds up for grabs

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

There’s only one game remaining in the regular season for every team in the NFL, but for some, a trip to the playoffs is riding on how Week 18 plays out.

Looking at the NFL playoff picture, there are only two more playoff spots left to acquire, one in each conference.

And Week 18 is for the AFC North and NFC South titles.

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens will be going head-to-head at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday night to determine who will be the final seed in the AFC.

Then, the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be dueling it out on Saturday night to see who will be crowned NFC South champions.

While there’s only two playoff spots left, there’s still many different seeding situations that will have teams not mailing in their final game of the year.

Before we take a look at every playoff scenario in Week 18, here are the playoff teams locked in already for January.

AFC

Denver Broncos

New England Patriots

Jacksonville Jaguars

Houston Texans

Los Angeles Chargers

Buffalo Bills

NFC

Seattle Seahawks

Chicago Bears

Philadelphia Eagles

San Francisco 49ers

Los Angeles Rams

Green Bay Packers

AFC PLAYOFF SCENARIOS

Broncos (13-3) vs. Chargers (11-5)

The Broncos will clinch the AFC’s top seed, home-field advantage and a first-round bye if they beat the Chargers outright on Sunday.

If that doesn’t happen, they will need the Patriots and Jaguars to lose their matchups. A Denver tie and Patriots loss or tie would also make them the top seed.

Patriots (13-3) vs. Miami Dolphins (7-9)

The Patriots are hoping for a chance at the top seed, as they need a Broncos loss to make that happen.

Jaguars (12-4) vs. Tennessee Titans (3-13)

The Jaguars would not only clinch the No. 1 seed, but also the AFC South title if they win and the Broncos and Patriots both lose their matchups. Jacksonville will win the division if they secure a victory, or the Texans lose their matchup.

Texans (11-5) vs. Indianapolis Colts (8-8)

Houston is only looking at the AFC South title, and they would need a victory and a Jacksonville loss for that to happen. As of now, they own the No. 5 seed in the AFC, which would mean heading on the road to face the AFC North winner in the Wild Card Round.

Steelers (9-7) vs. Ravens (8-8)

After losing to the Cleveland Browns on the road, and the Ravens defeating the Packers, the Steelers find themselves needing to win at home if they wish to make the playoffs.

While Aaron Rodgers hopes to make a run in what could be his last NFL season, Lamar Jackson and company have the same goal come Sunday. They were able to get help from the Browns after Derrick Henry rushed for four touchdowns.

Either team will be the AFC’s No. 4 seed depending on who wins.

NFC PLAYOFF SCENARIO

49ers (12-4) vs. Seahawks (13-3)

This is the game to watch in the NFC, as both teams have the opportunity to earn the No. 1 seed in the conference to acquire a first-round bye along with home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

The 49ers, led by Brock Purdy, have won six straight games. However, Sam Darnold and the Seahawks have matched that win streak. The Seahawks have the one-game advantage in the win-loss record right now, but the 49ers would win the tiebreak if they win on Sunday.

Panthers (8-8) vs Buccaneers (7-9)

The NFC South hasn’t been the strongest division this season, but it comes down other one final game to see who will hold the No. 4 seed in the NFC.

The Panthers took care of the Buccaneers in their first matchup, but the Buccaneers own the common games tiebreak. So, this is a win-and-in scenario for both squads.

