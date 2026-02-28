College basketball star suspended by team for spitting toward opposing fan

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Stony Brook men’s basketball star Erik Pratt was suspended by the school for spitting on a fan during the team’s 82-69 loss to Monmouth Thursday.

Pratt was being heckled by fans with 2:30 left in the game with Stony Brook down 79-63. Instead of ignoring the fans, Pratt turned and spit at them and walked away.

"In light of his actions in last night's game at Monmouth, I have made the decision in consultation with the CAA to suspend Erik Pratt for Saturday's game at Hofstra," Stony Brook Director of Athletics Shawn Helibron said in a statement.

"I met with Erik earlier, and he acknowledged his mistake while accepting full responsibility for his actions. While emotions were high in the moment, he understands that his behavior was inappropriate and did not meet the standards we expect of our student-athletes, nor those set forth by our department, institution and the CAA. Erik has expressed his commitment to learning from this experience and moving forward in a positive manner."

At the time of his ejection, Pratt led the team with 14 points and had eight assists. Pratt is Stony Brook’s leading scorer, averaging 19.4 points per game, and his absence for the team’s game against Hofstra on Saturday is a big one.

Stony Brook is currently tied for the No. 5 seed in the CAA tournament, and a loss to Hofstra could drop them in the seedings.

Pratt previously played at Milwaukee and Texas A&M before joining Stony Brook.

Pratt is not the only athlete to be embroiled in a spitting controversy over the last year, as Philadelphia Eagles star Jalen Carter spit on Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott in the first game of the NFL season.

