NFL

NFL Week 17 scores: AFC North, NFC South up for grabs as playoff picture almost complete

Holiday week brings out sweet presents, and brutal coal, for teams across the NFL

Scott Thompson
Only one more week of the 2025 NFL regular season remains, as Week 17 brought about some more playoff implications and even 2026 NFL Draft key positions.

The biggest takeaway from the slate of Week 17 is that two divisions in the NFL — the AFC North and NFC South — will be determined by whoever wins key matchups in Week 18.

First, it’s the Pittsburgh Steelers getting upset by the Cleveland Browns at home, as Aaron Rodgers couldn’t find Marquez Valdes-Scantling on a controversial game-ending play in the end zone. That loss sets up the AFC North title game between the Steelers and Baltimore Ravens, which is only possibly thanks to a road victory where Derrick Henry scored four touchdowns against the Green Bay Packers.

Then, despite both the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers losing their respective matchups, the NFL tiebreakers make their Week 18 bout the NFC South title game.

Aaron Rodgers looks on field.

Aaron Rodgers of the Pittsburgh Steelers reacts during the second quarter of the game against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field on Dec. 28, 2025, in Cleveland. (Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

And while everyone was focused on the NFL playoff picture, the two-game 4 o’clock slate gave us the New York Giants against the Las Vegas Raiders, the winner of which owning the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

The Giants would’ve solidified the pick with a loss, but Jaxson Dart and the Giants’ offense blew out Geno Smith and the Raiders to relinquish the pick, which now belongs in Sin City.

Here's how every NFL game played out:

THURSDAY, DEC. 25

- DALLAS COWBOYS 30, WASHINGTON COMMANDERS 23

- MINNESOTA VIKINGS 23, DETROIT LIONS 10

- DENVER BRONCOS 20, KANSAS CITY CHIEFS 13

Dak Prescott celebrates

Dak Prescott (4) of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after his team's touchdown against the Washington Commanders in the second quarter of a game at Northwest Stadium on Dec. 25, 2025 in Landover, Maryland.  (Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

SATURDAY, DEC. 27

- HOUSTON TEXANS 20, LOS ANGELES CHARGERS 16

- BALTIMORE RAVENS 41, GREEN BAY PACKERS 24

SUNDAY, DEC. 28

- CINCINNATI BENGALS 37, ARIZONA CARDINALS 14

- CLEVELAND BROWNS 13, PITTSBURGH STEELERS 7

- NEW ORLEANS SAINTS 34, TENNESSEE TITANS 26

- JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS 23, INDIANAPOLIS COLTS 17

- MIAMI DOLPHINS 20, TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS 17

- NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS 42, NEW YORK JETS 10

- SEATTLE SEAHAWKS 27, CAROLINA PANTHERS 10

- NEW YORK GIANTS 34, LAS VEGAS RAIDERS 10

- PHILADELPHIA EAGLES 13, BUFFALO BILLS 12

- SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS-CHICAGO BEARS (TBD)

MONDAY, DEC. 29

- LOS ANGELES RAMS-ATLANTA FALCONS (TBD)

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

