Eric Trump declares the NFL 'officially dead' over players' plan to protest during the national anthem

Eric Trump, the son of President Donald Trump, declared the NFL dead on Monday.

Trump responded on Twitter to an article from the Washington Examiner about Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford revealing the team has given players the “green light” to protest during the national anthem.

“Football is officially dead — so much for ‘America’s sport.’ Goodbye NFL... I’m gone,” the executive vice president of the Trump Organization wrote.

Crawford revealed that Dallas officials had given players the opportunity to protest during the national anthem.

“We definitely [have] the green light on all that, but also just trying to find something that's going to make a boom. It's not just going to be something that people look at it one time and kind of swipe by it, they're like, 'Oh that's great. The Cowboys did that' and swipe by it,” Crawford said, according to the Dallas Morning-News.

“We want to do something that makes a boom and that's something that people remember and actually creates some change and we'll figure that out.”

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked Tuesday during his radio spot with 105.3 The Fan in Dallas about players protesting and the fans’ reaction.

“That is a huge issue. Huge. You know by just the nature of the way that I run the team how much I appreciate the interest that's in the Dallas Cowboys,” Jones said. “Now I know there's interest just because they want to see us get beat, but still the big interest is there. I'm very sensitive to that. That's exactly why I've said that I want our players to be very sensitive to just how important it is to the majority of our fans, more than any other team, the majority of our fans how sensitive they are recognizing what this great country is and what this flag stands for.

“Everybody knows where I stand. And there's no equivocation there at all. I feel fortunate to be a part of an entity, the Dallas Cowboys, and a sport that has that much interest. Consequently, I want everybody to understand that if any player that is standing out there has a serious, serious, serious awareness of the kind of sensitivity there is there and they ask for help. It's not good to be obstreperous or anything if you're asking people to see it through your eyes and see it in your way. It's important to show the kind of grace. It's all about trying hard to move the ball forward to see where the other guy is coming from. Not necessarily to agree, but to see where he is coming from. I hope the Dallas Cowboys can be part of that just because that's of interest in what we're talking about this morning.”

Players have made clear that protesting during the national anthem is not about the flag or the military but about raising awareness toward racial injustice and police brutality. Players are expected to demonstrate during the national anthem in the upcoming games.