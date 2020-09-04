Tyrone Crawford: Cowboys given 'green light' to protest during anthem, want to do something eye-catching

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Tyrone Crawford said Thursday the team has been given the "green light” to protest during the national anthem during the season.

Crawford told reporters the team is really hoping to make a statement, according to the Dallas Morning-News.

“We definitely [have] the green light on all that, but also just trying to find something that's going to make a boom. It's not just going to be something that people look at it one time and kind of swipe by it, they're like, 'Oh that's great. The Cowboys did that' and swipe by it,” Crawford said.

“We want to do something that makes a boom and that's something that people remember and actually creates some change and we'll figure that out.”

On Wednesday, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said that players use their right to individual expression, according to Cowboys Wire.

"We’ve had private conversations, and it’s about expressing yourself. I wouldn’t say it’s going to be about expressing one idea. That’s where we are in this country right now," Prescott said. "Individuals have different thoughts, different perceptions, and different feelings than their neighbor. So, for you to force your opinion and your perception on somebody, I think, isn’t very important right now. It doesn’t matter.

"Right now ‒ he continued ‒ it’s about listening to the other man, having empathy for him, and understanding where he may be coming from. I think, if anything, you’ll just see guys expressing themselves and more so from that, you’re going to see people supporting one another and loving one another. Then we’ll all be working toward a common goal, which in the game of football is winning. But in life, I think it’s love and equality."

He added: "As I said, those are more private conversations, and I can’t say there’s been one direct answer or one direct way that we’re going to go about it. But I sure hope so, that’s what this country is about. The freedom to do that, the freedom to express yourself. We heard Mr. Jones talk about grace and sharing grace and having grace with players in what they want to do. If I had it my way, that’s exactly what we’d do, is express ourselves individually, but love and support one another collectively."

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said last month that he hoped for “grace" when it came to protesting during the national anthem.

“That was then, two years ago ... This is now,” he said, according to USA Today. “We've had very, very sensitive times ... What I do want us to show and be a part of is a word called 'grace.' Not only grace in our actions but in our understanding of where they're coming from. I want our players to understand the perception of where they're coming from regarding [the American] flag and the sensitivity there and the many memories there. I want our fans to understand ... where our players are coming from.”