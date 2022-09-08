English Premier League, sports community react to death of Queen Elizabeth II

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The English Premier League issued a statement Thursday offering condolences to the Royal Family following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, as others in the sports community shared in the mourning of Her Majesty.

"The Premier League is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen, Elizabeth II," the league said via Twitter. "Our thoughts and condolences are with The Royal Family and everyone around the world mourning the loss of Her Majesty."

The queen, who was the longest-reigning British monarch, died on Thursday. She was 96.

Manchester United, which has 13 Premier League titles and three UEFA Champions League trophies, also issued a statement while blacking out their Twitter page as a sign of mourning.

"Manchester United shares the sorrow of the entire nation following the announcement from Buckingham Palace on the passing of Her Royal Highness The Queen Elizabeth II," it read.

Other Premier League teams, including Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham, followed suit by blacking out their logos on Twitter.

"Manchester City wishes to express its sincere condolences to The Royal Family following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," the Sky Blues said. "Her Majesty’s dedication and service has been exemplary and we join our country and the Commonwealth in mourning her loss."

In the boxing community, British boxer Anthony Joshua, a two-time former world heavyweight champion, offered his condolences.

And the current WBC heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury, shared his thoughts and prayers prior to the official announcement of the queen's death.

Wimbledon, an event the queen attended throughout her reign, offered their condolences.

Many sports organizations, like Formula 1 and NFL UK, did the same.

The golf community began reacting to the news as well.

The queen passed away Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, which is her residence, surrounded by the Royal Family.

Prince Charles, who now ascends to the throne as king, issued a statement.

"The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family," the king said.

"We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world. During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held."