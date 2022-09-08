Expand / Collapse search
Golf
Published

DP World Tour suspends BMW PGA Championship following death of Queen Elizabeth II

The DP World Tour also suspended play at Wentworth on Friday

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 8 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 8

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The BMW PGA Championship, the DP World Tour’s flagship tournament, was suspended on Thursday following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The European Tour announced on social media that all play and facilities at Wentworth would be suspended and closed immediately on Thursday following news of the queen’s passing. In a statement issued shortly after, the Tour announced that play would also be suspended on Friday. 

A screen displays the announcement that play is to be suspended following the death of Queen Elizabeth II during the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club on Sept. 8, 2022, in Virginia Water, England.

A screen displays the announcement that play is to be suspended following the death of Queen Elizabeth II during the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club on Sept. 8, 2022, in Virginia Water, England. (Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)

"No play will take place at the BMW PGA Championship on Friday and the golf course and practice facilities will be closed."

The Tour said updates on the tournament’s status will be provided "in due course." 

"On behalf of our members and everyone connected with the European Tour group and the BMW Championship, it is with great sadness that we have learned of the passing of her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," the statement read.  "She was truly an inspiration to the people of the world over." 

Flags are removed as a mark of respect following the announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth, during the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club, Virginia Water, on Sept. 8, 2022.

Flags are removed as a mark of respect following the announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth, during the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club, Virginia Water, on Sept. 8, 2022. (Adam Davy/PA Images via Getty Images)

"Our deepest sympathies and condolences are with the Royal Family at this time." 

According to GolfWeek, at least 30 players were still on the course when play was suspended. 

Flags are flown at half-mast on the Wentworth Club House following the announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth on Sept. 8, 2022, in Virginia Water, England.

Flags are flown at half-mast on the Wentworth Club House following the announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth on Sept. 8, 2022, in Virginia Water, England. (Warren Little/Getty Images)

Like several other teams and leagues throughout the U.K., the DP World Tour blacked out its Twitter out of respect for Her Majesty. 

Reports speculate that several sporting events in the U.K. may be suspended through the weekend.

