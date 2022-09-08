DP World Tour suspends BMW PGA Championship following death of Queen Elizabeth II

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The BMW PGA Championship, the DP World Tour’s flagship tournament , was suspended on Thursday following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The European Tour announced on social media that all play and facilities at Wentworth would be suspended and closed immediately on Thursday following news of the queen’s passing. In a statement issued shortly after, the Tour announced that play would also be suspended on Friday.

"No play will take place at the BMW PGA Championship on Friday and the golf course and practice facilities will be closed."

The Tour said updates on the tournament’s status will be provided "in due course."

"On behalf of our members and everyone connected with the European Tour group and the BMW Championship, it is with great sadness that we have learned of the passing of her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," the statement read. "She was truly an inspiration to the people of the world over."

"Our deepest sympathies and condolences are with the Royal Family at this time."

According to GolfWeek , at least 30 players were still on the course when play was suspended.

Like several other teams and leagues throughout the U.K., the DP World Tour blacked out its Twitter out of respect for Her Majesty.

Reports speculate that several sporting events in the U.K. may be suspended through the weekend.