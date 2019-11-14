Emily Mayfield, Browns QB's wife, clarifies 'fair weather fans' comment after backlash

Baker Mayfield’s wife, Emily, riled up Cleveland Browns fans earlier this week with a message after the team defeated the Buffalo Bills to claim their first home victory of the season.

Emily Mayfield posted an Instagram story aimed at fair-weather fans.

“Fairweather [sic] fans are HILARIOUS TO ME. Get out of here,” she wrote.

The following day, Mayfield said she wanted to clarify her comment after receiving some backlash.

“LOL didn’t expect to ruffle so many feathers with my ‘fair weather fans’ comment yesterday,” she wrote in a separate post. No, I was not directing that at the die-hard, loyal fans who have stuck around for YEARS. I’m talking about the idiots who say HORRIBLE things about my husband and the team when we lose, and are back to obsessing when we win. That is laughable to me

“…loyal fans, I see you!”

While the Browns are only 3-6 this season, the team could get further into the playoff hunt with a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday.

The team may not be able to catch the 7-2 Baltimore Ravens to win the AFC North division crown, but a wild card spot could be in the cards.