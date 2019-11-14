New England Patriots' Jamie Collins nonchalantly backflips at practice

New England Patriots linebacker Jamie Collins showed off his athleticism at practice on Wednesday as the team prepared for a pivotal showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Collins was caught on video doing a backflip in a helmet and full gear as other Patriots defenders were going through drills. WPRI-TV cameras caught Collins’ impressive stunt.

The 255-pound linebacker’s athletic prowess isn’t unknown. Boston.com noted that Collins was seen last month doing a handstand and putting together a balancing act.

Collins’ teammates noted the linebacker’s athleticism in The Athletic earlier this season.

“I remember one time, he did a backflip and then another one and then another one,” safety Duron Harmon told the website. “I was like, ‘Stop, man. You’re too athletic. Don’t do that to us. You’re making us little guys look bad.’”

Dont’a Hightower told The Athletic he had seen Collins do a backflip before.

“There was a backflip down the hill,” Hightower said. “I think the first time was in 2013 or 2014, we just finished practice and he did a backflip going down the hill in full gear leaving practice. Just talking nonchalant like, ‘I’ll do a backflip right now,’ and then turned around and did it going down the hill.”

Collins had shared his athletic ability on Instagram in 2015.

He is currently in his second stint with the Patriots. The team traded him in 2016 to the Cleveland Browns. He spent 2017 and 2018 with the Browns before rejoining the Patriots prior to the 2019 season.

This year, Collins has three interceptions, 48 total tackles and a career-high six sacks. The Patriots are among the best defenses in the NFL.