Eli Manning says brother Peyton Manning trying to ‘steal’ playbook, strategies ahead of Pro Bowl 2025

For the third consecutive year, the Manning brothers will return as head coaches and go head-to-head in an action-packed Pro Bowl weekend, featuring star offensive and defensive players from the AFC and NFC.

Peyton Manning, two-time Super Bowl champion and arguably one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, will coach the AFC. Eli Manning, two-time Super Bowl champion who infamously beat Tom Brady to win both games, will coach the 2025 Pro Bowl’s NFC team.

"Peyton kind of keeps trying to steal my strategies," Eli told Fox News Digital. "He keeps trying to steal my playbook."

Last year, Eli’s NFC squad triumphed against Peyton’s AFC roundup in a final 64-59.

In 2023, Eli beat Peyton 35-33.

"It's been a lot of fun coaching the Pro Bowl these last two years," Eli said. "Especially beating Peyton these last two years."

The sibling rivalry is clearly alive and well in the Manning family, as Eli pointed the finger at Peyton for lacking the necessary skills to beat him, especially with regard to the game's skills challenges.

"He didn't think about, and he didn't really worry about, the skill challenges last year," Eli told Fox News Digital. "He was all worried about the playbook and the X’s and O’s on the field where we just dominated him in the skills.

"Peyton’s not good at dodgeball. Peyton’s not good at ping pong. He’s not good at pool," Eli said. "All he did was play football growing up, so he never learned any other skill. He didn’t know how to coach the players in some of those skills."

Eli touted his superior past of playing tug-of-war as one of his many advantages against his brother.

"I almost went pro in tug-of-war years ago," Eli said.

The youngest Manning brother added that Peyton’s preparation includes studying and consulting with experts for the skills challenges, a relay race and dodgeball, among others.

"I’ve just got to really rely on my instincts and, in my experience, playing flag football," Eli said of his own strategy.

Above all else, Eli said he is excited to arrive in Orlando, Florida, and celebrate a season of successful football.

"That's what this is all about," he said. "All of these guys had unbelievable seasons."

Travis Kelce, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Myles Garrett, Cameron Heyward and Joe Thuney are among the AFC team’s headliners who earned their spot on the roster.

Jared Goff, Kyle Juszczyk, George Kittle, Lane Johnson, Nick Bosa and Justin Jefferson are among the NFC athletes set to deliver a riveting flag-football performance on Sunday, Feb. 2, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

"I watch these guys every Sunday competing on the AFC and NFC side," Eli said. "To get to know them a bit, to get to hang out with them and see their personalities off the field is what I look forward to the most."

In partnership with Knob Creek, Eli launched a single barrel bourbon, Eli Manning’s 2025 Bold Pick, just in time for the Pro Bowl and Super Bowl LIX.

"I got to go down to Kentucky and hand pick this bourbon," Eli told Fox News Digital.